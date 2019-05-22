Walmart drops the price on this 24-inch Dell gaming monitor by $149

Share

Every gamer deserves to have a full HD gaming monitor that provides a stunning visual experience, sharp graphics, and fast gameplay with minimum lag time. To help feed into your gaming addiction, Walmart is has a sweet discount on the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch full HD gaming monitor.

At first glance, a recon-blue metallic finish makes this gaming display stand out from the rest of the gaming monitors on sale at Walmart. The recon-blue metallic look gives the gaming display a highly modern look.

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch also offers flexibility so you can tilt, pivot, and make height adjustments, allowing you the ability to game comfortably for hours on end. Like most gaming monitors, the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch has a headphone input so you can put Fortnite on full blast.

As far as features go, the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor offers a high, 1,920 x 1080 resolution, ensuring your graphics card doesn’t get beat up. Plus, the 1-millisecond response time delivers speedy performance, minimizing lag time. The 144 Hz refresh rate makes it so you can get the most out of your video games and favorite videos. The Dell S2419HGF gaming monitor also supports FreeSync technology, which means it’s compatible with any AMD graphics card and matches the frame rate. There are built-in HDMI connectivity ports so you can game on your console or PC.

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor has the option to select from three gaming profiles, in addition to three different preset modes, one of which is laser-targeted for playing games.

When Dell first announced the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor, the company had it listed at the heavy price tag of $320. However, Walmart has always had it on sale for a little less at $299. Now the retailer is selling the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor for an impressively low $149, saving you at least $150. That leaves enough room to buy some additional accessories to complete the entire ideal gaming station.

