Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops the price on this 24-inch Dell gaming monitor by $149

Karen Tumbokon
By
dell s2419hgf 24 inch gaming monitor walmart deal
Dell

Every gamer deserves to have a full HD gaming monitor that provides a stunning visual experience, sharp graphics, and fast gameplay with minimum lag time. To help feed into your gaming addiction, Walmart is has a sweet discount on the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch full HD gaming monitor.

At first glance, a recon-blue metallic finish makes this gaming display stand out from the rest of the gaming monitors on sale at Walmart. The recon-blue metallic look gives the gaming display a highly modern look.

Buy Now

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch also offers flexibility so you can tilt, pivot, and make height adjustments, allowing you the ability to game comfortably for hours on end. Like most gaming monitors, the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch has a headphone input so you can put Fortnite on full blast.

As far as features go, the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor offers a high, 1,920 x 1080 resolution, ensuring your graphics card doesn’t get beat up. Plus, the 1-millisecond response time delivers speedy performance, minimizing lag time. The 144 Hz refresh rate makes it so you can get the most out of your video games and favorite videos. The Dell S2419HGF gaming monitor also supports FreeSync technology, which means it’s compatible with any AMD graphics card and matches the frame rate. There are built-in HDMI connectivity ports so you can game on your console or PC.

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor has the option to select from three gaming profiles, in addition to three different preset modes, one of which is laser-targeted for playing games.

When Dell first announced the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor, the company had it listed at the heavy price tag of $320. However, Walmart has always had it on sale for a little less at $299. Now the retailer is selling the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor for an impressively low $149, saving you at least $150. That leaves enough room to buy some additional accessories to complete the entire ideal gaming station.

Looking for more great deals on tech? Find Memorial Day and Prime Day deals by browsing our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019
amazon drops price for the alexa timer countdown echo wall clock 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts price of Echo Wall Clock featuring visible Alexa timer countdowns

Amazon dropped the price for the Echo Wall Clock, an extremely helpful visible countdown display for the Alexa timer. The Echo Wall Clock augments Alexa's audible timer with a visual countdown so you don't have to ask how much time is left.
Posted By Bruce Brown
canon laser printer wamart deal
Deals

Walmart cuts the price on this 3-in-1 Canon wireless laser printer

Have you been thinking about replacing your old inkjet printer? Canon's ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer is on sale through Walmart.com for half of the list price, saving you more than $100.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Emerson Sensi thermometer review front light
Deals

This Emerson Sensi smart thermostat is a steal with this special promo code

Smart thermostats are essential to building out your smart home, but have two things going against them: price and compatibility. Neither is an issue with the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat, which you can grab at Newegg for $40 off with a…
Posted By Ed Oswald
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Want to Alexa-enable your phone landline? Amazon’s Echo Connect is now 30% off

Do you still have a landline, or have VoIP in your home? We've spotted a good deal on the Echo Connect, Amazon's phone adapter which connects your home phone to your Echo device. Normally $35, Amazon is offering the Connect for 30% off for…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iphone deals unboxed featured
Apple

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Computing

Amazon’s one-day sale takes up to 69 percent off wireless accessories

Looking for a mechanical keyboard or a better mouse to take your gaming experience to the next level? You can now save up to 69 percent on these accessories through Amazon's sale. These prices are only good for today, so act fast!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Deals

Microsoft Surface wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $100 price cut

As the world around us gets louder, noise-canceling headphones are becoming a near-necessity. Brands like Bose and Sony have dominated the space, but the new Microsoft Surface headphones are a capable, affordable alternative.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 43 inch 4k tv deal walmart d43 f1
Home Theater

This 43-inch Vizio 4K HDR TV is just $240 during Walmart’s Memorial Day sale

A 4K TV is an investment, albeit one that won't appreciate over time. For that reason, it's important to choose a television that will last, like the 43-inch Vizio D43-F1, which is on sale right now for $130 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell XPS 13 laptops get steep price cuts before Memorial Day weekend

Dell is having an early access version of its Memorial Day sale, featuring deep discounts on its XPS 13 laptops. Customers can snag three different versions of the XPS 13 with discounts of up to $460.
Posted By Anita George
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP Memorial Day sale: Spectre x360 Laptops, Omen gaming PCs, and printers

Memorial Day is a time for relaxation and remembrance, but it's also a huge season for yearly sales. The HP Memorial Day sale has deep discounts on laptops, desktop, printers, and more, and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung microsd memory cards half off on amazon 146649b7 6541 468b a9a7 311db8ba9476 cr0 0 1500 pt0 sx300
Computing

Samsung MicroSD memory cards get massive discounts in Amazon Memorial Day deal

Samsung's Evo Select series of MicroSD memory cards, now half off on Amazon, are some of the best in the business. Expand the storage space on your smartphone, tablet, camera, and other devices today.
Posted By William Hank
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Deals

These wireless noise-canceling headphones are a must-have at this price

Need a set of wireless noise-canceling headphones to block out the hustle and bustle on your commute to work? You're in luck — Amazon has knocked $100 off the Bowers and Wilkins PX.
Posted By Josh Levenson
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale drops prices on grills, tools, and appliances

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. You can save up to 40% on major appliances, grills, and power tools for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Suunto 3 Fitness Black Review
Deals

REI cuts prices on Garmin Fenix 5 and Suunto 3 fitness smartwatches

REI is currently dropping prices on Garmin Fenix and Suunto smartwatches for its anniversary sale. With fitness tracking, GPS, and smartphone connectivity, a solid wearable is one of the best companions outdoorsmen could wish for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen