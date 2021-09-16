  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

By
The 27-inch Dell S2721H monitor with a nature scene on the screen.

After investing in desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t skip buying from monitor deals or gaming monitor deals for a screen that will give justice to your upgraded machine. It’s fine if your remaining budget isn’t much, as you’ll come across offers like Dell’s $120 discount for the Dell S2721H, which brings the price of the 27-inch monitor down to just $200 from its original price of $320.

The Dell S2721H features a 27-inch display with Full HD resolution, support for AMD’s FreeSync technology, and a 75Hz refresh rate, for superb clarity and a tear-free experience while you’re browsing the internet, watching streaming content, or playing video games. The monitor also has ultra-thin bezels on three sides, which makes the screen look even larger while you’re using it, and it comes with dual 3W speakers that provide engaging audio.

With its built-in dual HDMI ports, you can connect two input devices at the same time to the Dell S2721H, such as your CPU and a video game console, with seamless switching between them. If you’ll have your eyes on the monitor for extended periods, such as for your working hours or for movie marathons, the flicker-free screen with Dell’s ComfortView technology will make sure that your eyes won’t be damaged by harmful blue light emissions.

Don’t settle for an old display after upgrading your computer, especially since you can enjoy savings when buying a new monitor from retailers such as Dell. The Dell S2721H is currently available for just $200, after an $120 discount to the 27-inch monitor’s original price of $320! If you think it’s the missing piece of your computer setup, you shouldn’t wait until stocks run out before you finalize your purchase. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More monitor deals

The Dell S2721H is a cheap but high-quality monitor to complete your computer setup. However, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you should check out what else is out there. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can take advantage of right now across different retailers.

LG 27UL650-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor

$397 $450
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$349 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality. more
Buy at Amazon

Acer EH273 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

$160 $200
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its large 27-inch full HD IPS panel and HDMI inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment. more
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$450 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches. more
Buy at Dell

Dell UltraSharp U4320Q 43-Inch 4K Monitor

$870 $1,160
There's almost no better monitor option for an ultimate workspace than the huge 43-inch Dell UltraSharp U4320Q. It's a massive screen that boasts lag-free, ear-to-ear, picturesque coverage. more
Buy at Dell
Includes remote

Samsung M5 Series 27M50A 27-inch 1080p Smart Monitor with Streaming TV

$220 $250
With its built-in smart streaming capabilities (yes, just like a smart TV), the Samsung M5 Series 27-inch monitor is perfect for those who like to enjoy entertainment on their computers. more
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

Turbo Overkill is Doom meets Titanfall meets … chainsaw leg?

The player is leaping down onto a rooftop, firing rockets as they go.

The Apple Watch Series 7 rumors were wrong, and here’s why I’m glad they were

Apple Watch Series 7 Announcement Screen

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.

AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad just got MAJOR price cuts at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

Dreaming of an OLED TV? This 55-inch 4K TV deal will make it a reality

LG 55-inch C1 4K TV on a white background.

This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

This top-rated emergency solar generator is only $245 today

Progeny 300W Portable Power Station on a white background.

Hurry! Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

LG 70-inch Class 4K TV on a white background.

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

Samsung Galaxy S21 phone lineup.

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for September 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals for September 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for September 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus