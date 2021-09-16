You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

After investing in desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t skip buying from monitor deals or gaming monitor deals for a screen that will give justice to your upgraded machine. It’s fine if your remaining budget isn’t much, as you’ll come across offers like Dell’s $120 discount for the Dell S2721H, which brings the price of the 27-inch monitor down to just $200 from its original price of $320.

The Dell S2721H features a 27-inch display with Full HD resolution, support for AMD’s FreeSync technology, and a 75Hz refresh rate, for superb clarity and a tear-free experience while you’re browsing the internet, watching streaming content, or playing video games. The monitor also has ultra-thin bezels on three sides, which makes the screen look even larger while you’re using it, and it comes with dual 3W speakers that provide engaging audio.

With its built-in dual HDMI ports, you can connect two input devices at the same time to the Dell S2721H, such as your CPU and a video game console, with seamless switching between them. If you’ll have your eyes on the monitor for extended periods, such as for your working hours or for movie marathons, the flicker-free screen with Dell’s ComfortView technology will make sure that your eyes won’t be damaged by harmful blue light emissions.

Don’t settle for an old display after upgrading your computer, especially since you can enjoy savings when buying a new monitor from retailers such as Dell. The Dell S2721H is currently available for just $200, after an $120 discount to the 27-inch monitor’s original price of $320! If you think it’s the missing piece of your computer setup, you shouldn’t wait until stocks run out before you finalize your purchase. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell S2721H is a cheap but high-quality monitor to complete your computer setup. However, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you should check out what else is out there. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can take advantage of right now across different retailers.

