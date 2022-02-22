  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These wireless headset deals at Dell will save you tons

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s no shortage of headphone deals across the different retailers, and the audio accessories come in all shapes and sizes, and for different applications. There are AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals, if you’re after a particular brand, and there are gaming headset deals if you’re using them mostly while playing video games. However, if you’re planning to buy headphones for your work-from-home setup, you’re in luck because Dell is offering discounts for a pair of wireless headsets that are perfect for online meetings.

Dell is currently selling the Dell Pro wireless headset for $163, after a $57 discount to their original price of $220, and the Dell Premier wireless headset for $222, after a $78 discount to their original price of $300. It’s unclear how much time is left for these offers, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t waste time. Finalize your purchase by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Dell Pro wireless headset — $163, was $220

Dell Premier wireless headset — $222, was $300

Dell Pro wireless headset — $163, was $220

A man wearing the Dell Pro wireless headset while working on a computer.

The Dell Pro wireless headset will let you jump into online meetings without any hassle, providing superb audio clarity and comfort through the leatherette earpads and headband, so hours-long gatherings won’t be a problem. The wireless headset comes with a built-in noise cancellation feature that blocks ambient noise, and it comes with call controls that you can easily access to answer calls, adjust the volume, and mute or unmute yourself. Dell is selling the Dell Pro wireless headset for $163, down $57 from its original price of $220.

Dell Premier wireless headset — $222, was $300

A man wearing the Dell Premier wireless headset while working.

The Dell Premier wireless headset offers active noise cancellation, which is often seen among the best wireless headphones. The on-demand ANC feature, which can be activated with a switch, blocks external sounds so you can focus on your meeting, while turning it off lets you hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless headset. Smart sensors will automatically mute and unmute calls when you remove the headset and put it back on. The Dell Premier is available from Dell at $78 off, lowering its price to $222 from $300.

More headphone deals

If Dell’s discounts for the Dell Pro and Dell Premier wireless headsets aren’t good enough for you, or if you’re looking for something else, don’t worry. There are more offers out there from different retailers, and to help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$150 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for audio lovers. more
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$42 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless Earbuds a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$468 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Charging Case

$119 $159
Equipped with Apple's H1 wireless chip, the earbuds give you hands-free access to Siri, shared listening on Apple devices with other H1 and W1-equipped headphones, and up to 24 hours of battery life. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$209 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Exynos 2200 vs. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Which is a better chip?

Galaxy S22 Ultra with S22 Plus and S22.

Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Arceus bundle is $100 off

Nintendo Switch Gray - Pokemon Legends Arceus

Best Buy slashes over $100 off this air fryer oven

Insignia - 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven - Stainless Steel

OLED TVs of all sizes get big discounts at Best Buy today

Mountain, landscape view on the screen on the Sony A80J 4K HDR OLED TV.

The ThrustMaster eSwap X Pro Controller is on sale today

thrustmaster eswap x pro deal dell february 2022 1

This new mining tool could spell bad news for the GPU market

Cryptocurrency mining rig from computer graphic cards

Spotify’s Car Thing now available to anyone for $90

Spotify Car Thing

2K reportedly publishing two Lego sports games

Two characters race in a Lego Worlds neighborhood.

Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera takes on the iPhone 13 Pro’s

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

The complete Intel Arc GPU lineup has just been revealed

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

BlackBerry’s latest revival attempt crashes before launch

BlackBerry Key2. Credits: BlackBerry official.

Bethesda is sunsetting its launcher, moving games to Steam

Bethesda's Bethesda.net Launcher logo.

The Final Fantasy XIV free trial has returned

A party of characters stands together in a Final Fantasy XIV dungeon.