These wireless headset deals at Dell will save you tons

There’s no shortage of headphone deals across the different retailers, and the audio accessories come in all shapes and sizes, and for different applications. There are AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals, if you’re after a particular brand, and there are gaming headset deals if you’re using them mostly while playing video games. However, if you’re planning to buy headphones for your work-from-home setup, you’re in luck because Dell is offering discounts for a pair of wireless headsets that are perfect for online meetings.

Dell is currently selling the Dell Pro wireless headset for $163, after a $57 discount to their original price of $220, and the Dell Premier wireless headset for $222, after a $78 discount to their original price of $300. It’s unclear how much time is left for these offers, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t waste time. Finalize your purchase by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell Pro wireless headset will let you jump into online meetings without any hassle, providing superb audio clarity and comfort through the leatherette earpads and headband, so hours-long gatherings won’t be a problem. The wireless headset comes with a built-in noise cancellation feature that blocks ambient noise, and it comes with call controls that you can easily access to answer calls, adjust the volume, and mute or unmute yourself. Dell is selling the Dell Pro wireless headset for $163, down $57 from its original price of $220.

The Dell Premier wireless headset offers active noise cancellation, which is often seen among the best wireless headphones. The on-demand ANC feature, which can be activated with a switch, blocks external sounds so you can focus on your meeting, while turning it off lets you hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless headset. Smart sensors will automatically mute and unmute calls when you remove the headset and put it back on. The Dell Premier is available from Dell at $78 off, lowering its price to $222 from $300.

