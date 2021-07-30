  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for a new laptop that will accompany you through the upcoming school year, you should start your search by browsing the laptop deals that are within your budget. For dependable laptops that will be able to keep up with your daily schoolwork, it’s highly recommended that you place Dell XPS deals at the top of your list. This includes the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.

The Dell XPS 13 is a very capable laptop that won’t give you any trouble when doing your schoolwork, including researching on the internet, multitasking between several productivity apps, and compiling reports with multimedia content. This is possible with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is also equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive, which has ample space for your software and documents.

The laptop’s 13.3-inch full HD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio contributes to its standing as Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops in 2021. Narrow bezels, a trend that the laptop started in 2015, are on the current model, in addition to updates that include a larger keyboard and touchpad, which maximizes the device’s surface area.

You probably won’t find a better companion for school than the Dell XPS 13, a laptop that’s designed to meet all of your needs. Even if your budget’s tight, you might want to spring for the device, as Dell is selling it at $150 off, lowering its price to $800 from its original price of $950. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you think the Dell XPS 13 is your perfect partner but you can’t afford to pay the full price, you should take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this discount for the Dell XPS 13. However, if you really want to take a look at other options, there’s more out there if you check out what else Dell and other retailers are offering. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that you can shop right now.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU)

$2,050 $2,300
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its beefy RTX 3000-series graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,650 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
