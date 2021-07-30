If you’re looking for a new laptop that will accompany you through the upcoming school year, you should start your search by browsing the laptop deals that are within your budget. For dependable laptops that will be able to keep up with your daily schoolwork, it’s highly recommended that you place Dell XPS deals at the top of your list. This includes the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.

The Dell XPS 13 is a very capable laptop that won’t give you any trouble when doing your schoolwork, including researching on the internet, multitasking between several productivity apps, and compiling reports with multimedia content. This is possible with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is also equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive, which has ample space for your software and documents.

The laptop’s 13.3-inch full HD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio contributes to its standing as Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops in 2021. Narrow bezels, a trend that the laptop started in 2015, are on the current model, in addition to updates that include a larger keyboard and touchpad, which maximizes the device’s surface area.

You probably won’t find a better companion for school than the Dell XPS 13, a laptop that’s designed to meet all of your needs. Even if your budget’s tight, you might want to spring for the device, as Dell is selling it at $150 off, lowering its price to $800 from its original price of $950. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you think the Dell XPS 13 is your perfect partner but you can’t afford to pay the full price, you should take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

