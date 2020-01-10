Dells discounts two of the best laptops – the XPS 13 and 15 – by up to $311

Dell is one of the best PC manufacturers in the world, having been in the business since the 80s and amassing a sterling reputation for creating quality, reliable, and durable computers. In fact, our choice for the best laptop of 2020 is Dell’s very own XPS 13. It remains the laptop to beat with its exceptional performance, stunning display, impressively built keyboard and touchpad, and superb battery life. In the 15-inch department, the company performed admirably as well, offering the XPS 15, our top pick for the best 15-inch laptop if 2020. It’s meant for anyone in need of serious power but who doesn’t want to take up too much room in their bag. It even doubles as a powerful gaming rig thanks to its upgraded Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip. Right now, they’re both available on Dell’s official website at awesome discounted prices. Save as much as $311 when you get them today.

DELL XPS 13 – $1,180, was $1,350

The XPS 13 is one attractive Ultrabook. Its anodized aluminum chassis comes in Alpine White, Rose Gold, or Platinum Silver (all stunning) that has a faint pearlescent sheen to it. The Dell logo sits solitary yet triumphant in the center of the lid. Although it has long been derided as the “nosecam” because of its unfortunate placement at the bottom of the screen, the webcam has now migrated to its rightful place at the top center. It also happens to be the tiniest webcam we’ve ever seen, although it can still take a decent picture. What’s more, the webcam is compatible with Windows Hello so you can log in with just your face. Outlining the screen is what Dell calls the InfinityEdge bezel, and it is beautifully scant and modern. With dimensions of 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches, this 2.7-pound laptop is super portable and would be the perfect partner of mobile professionals.

This laptop’s 13.3-inch FHD 1,920 x 1,080 non-touch display (the 4K touchscreen version will set you back by $300, and it’s a power hog) bursts with sumptuous colors, deep contrasts, and an incredible amount of detail. It also gets astonishingly bright, averaging 375 nits. Just like the display, the side-firing speakers are excellent. They can easily fill a medium-sized room with clear and rich sound, although the bass lacks punch, a clear compromise of its slimness.

Another fine feature of the XPS 13 is its backlit keyboard. It remains one of its greatest strengths, with a firm and tactile bottoming action. Finicky typists should be warned that the layout is still on the small side but with a typing experience this comfortable, who cares? Keeping up is the wonderfully responsive touchpad that boasts full Windows Precision Touchpad support.

Armed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10710U processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop provides incredibly smooth and lightning-fast performance without any hint of lag. And with its 256 GB PCIe SSD, transferring files is far from sluggish. However, its Intel UHD 620 Graphics GPU isn’t equipped to process graphically taxing games such as Battlefield V and Destiny 2. It will perform much better with older titles with less demanding graphics. In terms of battery life, as we’ve mentioned, we recommend you skip the 4K touchscreen model if you want the most endurance. In our continuous web surfing test, this unit was able to last over 12 hours.

The Dell XPS 13 is thin, fast, and longlasting, making it our favorite ultraportable thus far. And now that the nosecam has finally met its demise, the one thing that marred the previous model, it’s practically perfect. Get it for $1,180 – that’s $170 less than its normal retail price of $1,350 – on Dell’s official website.

DELL XPS 15 – $1,449, was $1,760

The XPS 15 laptop has a silver aluminum finish that makes it look classy and sophisticated. It may not compete with the more modern aesthetic of a Surface or a Mac (not even the XPS 13), but it’s still a head-turner. Its 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display offers dramatic and dynamic images with rich contrasts and vivid colors. The XPS 15 is not the thinnest nor the lightest laptop we’ve ever seen, being a full pound heavier than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but its bulk serves a purpose: It’s built like a tank and feels extremely sturdy and durable.

This laptop is outfitted with a terrific number of ports. You’ll find two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 (4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3), an HDMI port, and a full-size SD card slot. Typing on this laptop’s keyboard is speedy and comfy, with a layout that fortunately doesn’t stray from the normal. The touchpad is also extremely responsive, reacting well to multi-finger gestures and the lightest of strokes.

This unit runs with a ninth-generation Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of memory. It’s a formidable speed demon, capable of running heavy software like Photoshop, Pro Tools and CAD swiftly with little to no heat. It deftly handles multiple opened programs and browsers and streaming Ultra HD videos. In fact, you can even use this as a gaming laptop thanks to its upgraded Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip, unlike the XPS 13. Graphically demanding games run smoothly and remain glitch-free with an excellent frame rate to boot. Finally, the XPS 15 can easily last an entire day even with maximum usage. Its 97-watt-hour battery managed over 14 hours in our video loop test.

It may not be the thinnest or lightest 15-inch laptop out there, but when it comes to sheer power, display, and battery life, the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a seriously strong contender and our pick for the best 15-inch laptop for 2019. Get this striking and powerful laptop on Dell’s website for $1,449 instead of its usual price of $1,760 – that’s a whopping $311 worth of savings!

