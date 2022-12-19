 Skip to main content
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21

Does your holiday shopping list still include scoring one of the best laptop deals available, check out Dell’s deal on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. This versatile Dell XPS laptop model can also double as a high-powered tablet. You can save $150 if you buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop today for $1,249 instead of the normal $1,300 price and have it delivered by December 21. The Dell XPS is one of the best laptops you can buy, regardless of price, but to get it on sale with fast delivery in this busy season makes this deal an easy decision.

Why you should by the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop

Performance, versatility, and build quality excellence are the primary reasons to buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. In the Digital Trends Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, our expert had high praise for its display, web camera, build quality, and overall productivity performance. Other XPS models can get quite pricey as you add options. However, this model’s relatively affordable price for its features and power makes it an especially appealing choice for people who need greater than average laptop and tablet computing power. Highlighted components include a 12th generation 10-cure Intel Core i7 with a 12-megabyte cache. The XPS 13 2-in-1 also comes with 16GB of fast memory and a 512 GB SSD hard drive. On the graphics side, the XPS uses an Intel Iris Xe graphics card to power the 2880-1920 resolution touchscreen.  The result of this compilation is a fast computer with no delays due to a slow CPU or inadequate memory. The XPS 13 2-in-1 isn’t a gaming machine, but it delivers the power you need for business productivity.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a perfect choice if you want a single computing device for work, leisure, entertainment, and web browsing.  Fully equipped with Dell’s detachable wireless Folio keyboard and with ample ports for external storage devices or displays, you can use the XPS 13 2-in-1 as a traditional laptop computer, for video streaming, video calls, and browsing. When you don’t need a keyboard, it’s a powerful tablet loaded with Windows 11. Onboard, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E delivers the highest performance internet connectio0n available in you location for minimal delay for downloads.

Whether you’re ready for a productivity upgrade for yourself or looking for a premium holiday gift for someone else, this deal for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a great choice. Order today for delivery by December 21 and buy the XPS 13 2-in-1 for $1,249, a $150 discount from the usual $1,399 cost.

