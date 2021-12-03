Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop for Cyber Week 2021

There’s still time to dive into some of the best Cyber Monday deals with the likes of the Dell XPS 13 laptop on offer right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,220, you can snap it up for just $1,000 for a strictly limited time only. Now that Cyber Monday is over, we can’t guarantee how long these deals will stick around. Snap it up now so you don’t miss out or check out the other Cyber Monday laptop deals we’ve tracked down.

The Dell XPS 13 is what we considered to be the laptop endgame in our review last year. It’s only gone from strength to strength since then. From one of the best laptop brands out there right now, that’s hardly surprising. Dell knows how to make great laptops that offer powerful hardware bundled up in a great style. The Dell XPS 13 looks particularly stunning because it crams a 13.3-inch display into an 11-inch chassis so that you get all the benefits of a small and lightweight laptop while still enjoying a more appropriately sized screen.

Under the hood is an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor which is more than sufficient for all your productivity needs. It’s backed up by 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you need to be able to multitask reasonably well without having to worry about any slowdown issues or running out of space.

Ultimately though, it’s the finer details you might not even realize are there that make the Dell XPS 13 so special. Its enclosure is sculpted by a CNC machining process so its aluminum chassis is elegant yet stronger and stiffer than other materials. Its black palm rest has been made from carbon fiber, as inspired by the aerospace industry, giving you great comfort while also barely weighing anything. Even the screen is tough thanks to the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which means it’s scratch and impact resistant.

More noticeably, the Dell XPS 13 also has a 6.8% larger 16:10 display, 17% larger touchpad, and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard that offers larger keycaps. Combined, that means a far superior experience while you type or browse, meaning you’ll envy feel constrained. Even its webcam is better being smaller but using more elements so it can deliver sharper video than the competition as well as better noise reduction.

Compact yet powerful, the Dell XPS 13 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours when streaming content. That means it’s ideal for use throughout your working day or as you go between classes at school. With an advanced thermal redesign system, it’s even cooler than ever before so you won’t have to worry about overheating issues. Basically, we’re talking about a dream come true of a laptop. That’s how essential the Dell XPS 13 is, offering everything you could need.

Normally priced at $1,220, the Dell XPS 13 is down to just $1,000 at Dell. Don’t count on it sticking around for long so if you’re eager to enjoy one of the best laptops currently available, snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

