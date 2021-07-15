The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops out there as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a beautiful 13.3-inch full HD display. That’s pretty much everything you could need from a great productivity-focused laptop but we haven’t even begun to discuss how gorgeous this laptop is.

That’s thanks to Dell managing to squeeze a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor, meaning you get all the benefits of a good-sized screen without any unnecessary bulk. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 has been made with convenience in mind right down to its webcam being smaller and better than ever before. The screen also offers wide viewing angles so you can easily share your screen without any inconvenience.

Cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, the Dell XPS 13 is durable too, having been inspired by the aerospace industry so it looks great and will withstand whatever you do with it. A clean design means you’ll feel proud to take wherever you go, too.

Ordinarily priced at $900, you can snap up the Dell XPS 13 for just $700 at Dell. That price is strictly limited with Dell allocating only a limited amount of stock to the offer. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you’ll miss out on a sweet deal. Don’t delay, buy it now. You won’t be disappointed.

