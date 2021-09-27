When you’re looking for laptop deals, you need to consider if the specifications will be able to keep up with your daily activities. For reliability even when performing demanding tasks, you should consider Dell laptop deals, particularly Dell XPS deals. If you’re worried that you won’t be able to afford such a machine, you should take advantage of Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 13, which slashes $220 off the laptop’s original price of $950 to make it more affordable at $730.

The Dell XPS 13 is a highly recommended machine that’s on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best laptops. The latest iteration makes the 13.3-inch Full HD display look even larger with a smaller bottom bezel and a 16:10 aspect ratio, while enlarging the keyboard and touchpad to maximize the laptop’s surface. It also features a clean and sleek design, while maintaining durability as the Dell XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces, instead of being pieced together.

In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 13 won’t let you down with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop will smoothly launch the latest apps, and multitasking won’t result in slowdowns and crashes. If you’re planning to work several hours at a time on the Dell XPS 13, overheating won’t be an issue because of its dual fans and heat pipes.

For a dependable laptop that’s worth every penny, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. It’s currently on sale from Dell with a $220 discount, bringing the laptop’s price down to $730 from its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, and it can disappear at any moment. To make sure that you purchase the Dell XPS 13 for this special price, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell XPS 13 is already a steal at its original price, so it’s an even better option with Dell’s discount. However, if you’re not yet sold on the offer, you might want to take a look at other options under the Dell XPS brand. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available for you to shop.

