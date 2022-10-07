 Skip to main content
Dell Laptop Sale: Up to $600 off the XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17

Albert Bassili
By

The XPS lineup of laptops is Dell’s response to the Macbook Air and Microsoft Surface regarding build quality and minimal width. Unfortunately, that often means that you’re paying a premium for the better quality, which is why most folks tend to grab them during Dell laptop deals where it won’t break the bank. Luckily, there’s a great Dell sale if you’ve wanted to pick one up but are too worried about the price.

XPS 13 Laptop — $829, was $999

The two color options of the Dell XPS 13.

The XPS 13 is the smallest of the lot, as the name suggests, and is perfect if you need a small portable laptop for work or university. The 13.4-inch FHD+ screen has a whopping 500 nit peak brightness, which means you can use it in sunlight, and since it’s only 0.55 inches thick, you can easily carry it around and use it everywhere. Intel powers the whole thing with a 12th-gen Intel i5-1230U, a strong mid-tier CPU that can handle productivity tasks well and allow you to stream content relatively easily. It has an excellent battery life, which is impressive for such a small frame, and the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage should be enough for most folks who need a portable workstation.

XPS 15 Laptop — $1,499, was $1,899

The Dell XPS 15 laptop against a white background.

If you want something with a little bit more power, the XPS 15 is there for you since it comes with a much more powerful 12th-gen Intel i7-12700H and can handle more CPU-intense apps, such as editing software, and the RTX 3050 means you can get some gaming done if you want to. You also get the same excellent screen, just bigger at 15.6 inches, with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits, although the bigger screen size means it’s slightly less portable if you want to put it in a handbag or something of similar size. Even so, it’s still a thin laptop at just 0.73 inches, and it has a surprisingly long battery life for such a good screen. We also appreciate the bump in RAM to 16GB which gives you much more headroom and improved overall performance.

XPS 17 Laptop — $1,999, was $2,599

Dell XPS 17 open at a right angle.

Interestingly enough, the XPS 17 is almost the same laptop as the XPS 15, except with a larger 17-inch screen, a better resolution of 3840 x 2400, and is touch-enabled. Overall, that means if you also plan to game on this, the 2k quality is lovely, and editing work and day-to-day use are easier. Beyond that, it still has the same i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3050 GPU, with the latter possibly being slightly underpowered for 2k resolution, but it should still manage relatively fine if you’re playing AA and older AAA games or if you take a hit in graphics settings. Of course, if you want something geared more toward gaming, there are a lot of other great laptop deals to look at.

