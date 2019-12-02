The best final Cyber Monday deal in streaming is the Disney+ Bundle

The Disney+ Bundle is the best streaming deal still on offer this Cyber Monday, which is a bit odd considering it’s been available for around a month now, and wasn’t created — nor was it changed — (although Disney is currently offering $10 off its standard annual Disney+ subscription, dropping it down to just $60) to celebrate the annual shopping bonanza. But consider this testament to how incredible the package is, because let’s face it: Disney+ with both ESPN+ and Hulu thrown in for only $13 per month is an offer you simply can’t refuse.

Can’t see the value? Disney+ costs $7 per month, ESPN+ renews at $5 per month, and Hulu is set at $6 per month (we’re talking about the ad-infested version here, but the streamlined subscription can be substituted for a small fee). Bunch this together and you’re forking out $18 month in, month out. Disney, on the other hand, is offering access to all three for just $15 per month — a total monthly savings of $5, or $60 over the course of a year.

This bodes the question: If you’re cutting the cord and need a child-friendly streaming service to keep the kids entertained (or you want to take a trip down memory lane), something to tune into the latest sporting events, and a source for must-see entertainment, why wouldn’t you want to save some money in the process? If you’re going to, or currently subscribe to all three individually, you might as well clump them together at a discount.

Launched on November 12, Disney+ is an on-demand streaming service from Disney that’s home to a multitude of exclusive content — headlined by every episode of The Simpsons to date — and almost every movie in the picture house’s seemingly never-ending collection, including Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Miracle on 34th Street, Pinocchio, Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, TRON, and the entire run of Star Wars.

The basic Hulu membership included, on the other hand, is home to hundreds of network shows, blockbuster movies, and Hulu originals; while ESPN+ is a portal to thousands of live sporting events from the likes of the FA Cup, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, and UFC Fight Night. In a nutshell, the Disney+ Bundle covers the two major bases: Both entertainment and sports — so if you’re looking to cut the cord this holiday season, this is the way to go.

If you aren’t in a position to fork out $31 per month ($15 for the Disney+ Bundle and $16 for Netflix Premium), which is still a lot less than what a cable subscription would set you back to access all four streaming services and are a huge sporting fan, our advice is to take advantage of the Disney+ Bundle. It’s the best value for money, offering access to three totally different selections of exclusive content, with ESPN+ being the dealmaker.

Not sure how to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle? We’ve got you covered.

