Don’t buy a laptop in the 4th of July sales – wait until Prime Day

The 4th of July sales are coming up fast, and they seem mighty tempting if you’re looking to buy yourself a new laptop. However, we’ve got news for you — the 4th of July sales aren’t the best time to buy devices like laptops. Instead, it’s Prime Day deals that are the most appealing option here. To help you figure out what to buy and when, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

4th of July sales you can shop today

: Amazon hasn’t kicked off an official 4th of July sale since Prime Day is right around the corner, but it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances (even more than usual) among its early Prime Day deals.

Amazon hasn’t kicked off an official 4th of July sale since Prime Day is right around the corner, but it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances (even more than usual) among its early Prime Day deals. : Best Buy’s 4th of July Appliance Sale is now underway, bringing steep discounts on home essentials such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers. You can also get a free $100 gift card with appliance package purchases of $1,499 or more.

Best Buy’s 4th of July Appliance Sale is now underway, bringing steep discounts on home essentials such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers. You can also get a free $100 gift card with appliance package purchases of $1,499 or more. : Bed Bath & Beyond is slashing prices by up to 50% on a wide assortment of goods for the kitchen, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, patio, and any other space inside (or even outside) your home.

Bed Bath & Beyond is slashing prices by up to 50% on a wide assortment of goods for the kitchen, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, patio, and any other space inside (or even outside) your home. : Casper is knocking up to $600 off its mattresses and as much as 50% off almost everything else (with some exclusions) for its 4th of July sale.

Casper is knocking up to $600 off its mattresses and as much as 50% off almost everything else (with some exclusions) for its 4th of July sale. : Dell is offering massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and desktop computers, which includes hot items like gaming PCs and XPS laptops.

Dell is offering massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and desktop computers, which includes hot items like gaming PCs and XPS laptops. : Looking to eat better? Right now, you can sign up for HelloFresh and get your first meal delivery box for as little as $3.79 per meal kit, along with free home shipping.

Looking to eat better? Right now, you can sign up for HelloFresh and get your first meal delivery box for as little as $3.79 per meal kit, along with free home shipping. : HP has been running 4th of July sales since what feels like the start of time, and it’s back with another one for 4th of July 2022: Enjoy up to 60% off a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals, and printers.

HP has been running 4th of July sales since what feels like the start of time, and it’s back with another one for 4th of July 2022: Enjoy up to 60% off a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals, and printers. : Lenovo is another PC brand that loves running these seasonal sales, and its 4th of July deals include doorbuster discounts of up to 60% on ThinkPads, Legion gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more.

Lenovo is another PC brand that loves running these seasonal sales, and its 4th of July deals include doorbuster discounts of up to 60% on ThinkPads, Legion gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more. : Lowe’s is offering between $150 to $750 off home appliances, patio furniture, and just about everything else you’d squeeze into or outside your home, including outdoor grills. The more you buy, the more you save.

Lowe’s is offering between $150 to $750 off home appliances, patio furniture, and just about everything else you’d squeeze into or outside your home, including outdoor grills. The more you buy, the more you save. : Nectar is running one of the best 4th of July sales on bedding, with $100 discounts on its memory foam mattresses along with up to $499 in free extras (sheets, pillows, etc.) included with every mattress purchase.

Nectar is running one of the best 4th of July sales on bedding, with $100 discounts on its memory foam mattresses along with up to $499 in free extras (sheets, pillows, etc.) included with every mattress purchase. : Samsung makes everything from smartphones to home appliances, so whatever you’re after, this 4th of July sale probably has it. Everything from Galaxy phones and smartwatches to 4K TVs and refrigerators are marked down right now.

Samsung makes everything from smartphones to home appliances, so whatever you’re after, this 4th of July sale probably has it. Everything from Galaxy phones and smartwatches to 4K TVs and refrigerators are marked down right now. : Target’s 4th of July sale features discounts of up to 50% on clothing, toys, appliances, tech, indoor and outdoor furniture, and more.

Target’s 4th of July sale features discounts of up to 50% on clothing, toys, appliances, tech, indoor and outdoor furniture, and more. : You can save big on thousands of items including home appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, patio furniture and accessories, and household tools at The Home Depot.

You can save big on thousands of items including home appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, patio furniture and accessories, and household tools at The Home Depot. : Save up to $500 on select mattresses, up to 40% on any size topper, and as much as $100 on pillows and bedding during Tempur-Pedic’s 4th of July sale.

Save up to $500 on select mattresses, up to 40% on any size topper, and as much as $100 on pillows and bedding during Tempur-Pedic’s 4th of July sale. : Like Target, Walmart is another go-to place if selection is what you desire. Its 4th of July Rollback event is offering up juicy savings on clothing, toys, video games, electronics, home essentials, outdoor goods, and just about everything else.

Like Target, Walmart is another go-to place if selection is what you desire. Its 4th of July Rollback event is offering up juicy savings on clothing, toys, video games, electronics, home essentials, outdoor goods, and just about everything else. : Looking for some new outdoor furniture? Hammock? Jacuzzi? Gazebo? Lighting? Heater? Umbrella? Grill? Wayfair’s 4th of July sale has it all — for as much as 60% off.

4th of July sales are best for appliances

The 4th of July sales are very strong at one particular thing — appliance deals. When it comes to buying new appliances for your home like a new refrigerator, oven, washer/dryer, or pretty much any other kind of large white goods, the 4th of July sales are the time to look.

That’s because, traditionally, 4th of July sales tend to focus on ways in which you can improve your home. Besides large appliances, that also tends to mean that items like mattresses and bedding, as well as furniture, tend to be heavily discounted during the 4th of July sales, unlike Prime Day deals.

Alongside ways to improve your home, 4th of July sales also often see discounts on clothes and shoes, too. That way, everything about your aesthetic can be improved for less from your home to your own personal style.

Prime Day brings some of the best laptop deals of the year

So, when should you buy a new laptop? It has to be Prime Day. Prime Day happens July 12 and July 13 so it’s just a week after the 4th of July and could mean a far more considerable saving than buying early. The Prime Day laptop deals are often some of the best around and we don’t just mean during the summer — we mean all year round. The only time that such deals tend to be rivaled is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday with both of those events not happening until late November, following Thanksgiving.

That’s a long time to wait for a new laptop so buying as part of the Prime Day deals is a much better option. We’re counting on seeing some pretty impressive laptop deals around the Prime Day sales. We’re not just talking about when buying from Amazon either. Often, other retailers also get in on the act and launch their own sales which can be just as competitive as Amazon and sometimes even better. That’s why it’s important to look around.

Besides regular laptop deals, it’s also highly likely that we will see some Prime Day MacBook deals. Granted, such deals don’t tend to be quite as competitive as other laptop deals since MacBooks are so highly sought after that they command higher prices. However, you’re still likely to enjoy some reasonable discounts on them so if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, it’s worth keeping an eye on what Prime Day can bring.

Editors' Recommendations