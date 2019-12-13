Have your allergies been acting up lately? It may be your body’s way of telling you that it’s time to fire up that vacuum. And if yours is due for an upgrade or a replacement, Amazon has two vacuums from Dyson that are being sold up to 54% less than their published list prices. You may also get the chance to knock off an additional $60 on either model when approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum — $230 (54% Off)

The great thing about canister vacuums is that they weigh significantly less and provide more freedom of movement in comparison to uprights. Dyson’s Big Ball canister vacuum ups the ante with its sheer ability to prop itself back up after toppling over when most vacuums simply stay down. With the Big Ball technology in place, no corner will be left unscathed as you’ll be unlikely to have any problem wielding this machine. Its suction power of 250 AW is more than sufficient and is achieved thanks to its 2-tiered Radial root cyclone technology that serves to capture microscopic dust.

Dyson’s multi-floor canister vacuum can zoom through any surface from carpets, hard floors, upholstery, and ceilings with its set of onboard quick-release tools. The self-adjusting cleaning head may already prove to work wonders as it seals in that powerful suction but then again we always have room for more perks. The carbon fiber turbine tool, for example, has stiff nylon bristles capable of removing ground-in dirt while the wand extends your reach by 50 inches and comes with 360-degree articulation to give you even more control.

Thoughtful features are also packed into this exceptional canister vacuum. Dyson’s Big Ball has washable HEPA filters that ensure pesky allergens stay trapped in its 0.42-gallon detachable bin, and that in turn keeps the airflow free from any blockage. Moreover, this will help you save on the cost of replacements. And before you get grossed out by the idea of emptying this dust-laden bin, Dyson has already made it painless and hygienic with just one click.

The Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor has everything that makes for a deep clean. That promise may stand the test of time but supply may not, so take advantage of Amazon’s 54% price cut that lets you have this top-selling and award-winning vacuum for as low as $230 instead of $500.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum — $287 (28% Off)

If you’re in the market for a vacuum that boasts unrivaled suction power, you may not need to look any further as the Ball Animal upright delivers with Radial Root Cyclone technology. Rest assured, this slick vacuum captures more microscopic dust than you’d want to know about. And as the moniker suggests, it is engineered to take care of homes with pets. Ball technology is still in place for precise maneuverability, that allows you to work around furniture with a mere turn of the wrist.

You can forget about switching gears as it is applicable across all floor types with a self-adjusting cleaner. It also comes with several tools that contribute to its versatility to clean high, low, and everything in between. Pet owners would particularly appreciate the tangle-free turbine tool. It has counter-rotating brush heads that remove hair from carpets and upholstery. For those suffering from asthma and allergies, you won’t be missing out on a HEPA filtration system.

One push of a button is yet again, all it takes to dispose of all the dirt collected in its 0.22-gallon dustbin. And there would hardly be a need to replace filters as it is washable. Usually retailing for $400, Amazon’s deal makes it available for just $287.

