Amazon cuts prices of Dyson cordless vacuums by up to $130

Vacuuming is a key factor in keeping our homes clean and healthy. Thankfully, vacuums have evolved tremendously to help make the toughest cleaning jobs easier to handle. There are plenty of vacuum types on the market, but if you want the freedom to pick up dirt virtually anywhere, you’re going to want to go cordless. After all, there are no cords to repeatedly plug and unplug or restrict your reach. Some models even double as a handheld, allowing you to deal with dirt that is off the floor.

Dyson has long been a leader when it comes to house cleaning, but its class-leading hardware usually comes at a premium price tag. Luckily, we found great offers on Amazon that drop the prices of the top-rated Dyson V11 Torque Drive, Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead, and Dyson V8 Absolute. Jump on these Dyson deals now and walk away with as much as $130 in savings.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive – $610, was $700

Dyson’s outstanding engineering on the V11 Torque Drive is the main reason why we previously dubbed it the best vacuum. Its design alone is very versatile as it can transform from an ordinary stick vacuum cleaner into a handheld in seconds. It also comes with an array of attachments and accessories to ensure effective cleanup in several areas and surfaces. These include a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool, and a mini soft dusting brush.

The V11 Torque Drive’s exceptional suction power is owed to its 125,000-rpm motor. Airpower can be controlled across three settings for optimal performance depending on the surface or type of dirt you are dealing with. The strongest setting – Boost mode – generates an incredible force to capture microscopic particles like bacteria and pollen. You can also let the Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) adjust the motor speed automatically by detecting the surface.

Acoustically built to absorb vibrations and muffle noise, this Dyson cordless vacuum operates more quietly than most vacuums. Dyson also outfitted it with a point-and-shoot mechanism to quickly eject collected dirt, allowing for hygienic and hassle-free emptying. With an LCD screen in place, you’ll be able to see real-time reports regarding the vacuum’s current power mode and performance as well as the remaining running time.

Make housework more manageable by getting your hands on a reliable cordless vacuum like the Dyson V11 Torque Drive. This model is currently on sale for only $610 on Amazon.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead – $388, was $500

The V10 Motorhead may be an older model, but its big-machine suction power and cord-free versatility still make it a superb all-around helper in tackling messes on floors, ceilings, and anything in between. Its lightweight and balanced profile features a low cleaner head and a slim, flexible handle, enabling effortless maneuvering in hard-to-reach spots. When transformed into a handheld, it can also take care of above-floor areas like sofa, car seats, and stairs.

With strong suction power and a direct-drive cleaner head, this Dyson cordless vacuum is able to dig deep into surfaces and pick up ground-in dirt. There are three suction modes as well as several attachments that can be swapped around to suit the task of surface type. A fully sealed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is also in place, which is rated to trap 99.97% of very tiny particles.

Using the V10 Motorhead as a non-motorized tool will deliver a runtime of up to 60 minutes. Its instant release trigger means the battery is only consumed while it’s cleaning. When you’re done, simply drop it into the wall-mounted dock for storage or recharge.

With the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead, there’s no wire to untangle, drag around, or limit your reach. This versatile workhorse can be yours at a discounted price of $388 when you order on Amazon.

Dyson V8 Absolute – $370, was $500

The V8 Absolute is also one of the older V-series models, but it nonetheless carries the quality engineering and powerful suction that Dyson vacuums are known for. It comes equipped with a digital motor that spins 104,000 rpm and two levels of radial cyclones to enhance airflow and suck up even the finest of particles.

This Dyson vacuum’s versatility and performance are further upscaled with its ability to be transformed into a handheld. This expands the vacuum’s coverage, from ground-in dirt from hard floors and carpets to messes on above-floor spots like couches, windows, and tables. A whole-machine HEPA filtration system and washable filters are also present to trap allergens and expel cleaner air at the same time. Emptying out the bin is made easy as well for hygienic purposes.

Eliminate the hassle and restriction that come with corded vacuums with the Dyson V8 Absolute. You can score it now on Amazon for only $370, or $130 below its standard price tag.

