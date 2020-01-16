Amazon sweeps up to $208 off the prices of these Dyson cordless vacuums

Being a pet parent is a fun and rewarding experience, but it’s also a lot of work. Pet hair can cause a variety of issues, from fur getting on clothes and furniture to triggering health problems like allergies and asthma. With the right vacuum, however, you can make cleaning up after your fur babies a lot easier.

Dyson’s expertise in the challenges of home cleaning has made it one of, if not the top brand when it comes to powerful vacuums. Right now, three cordless vacuum models are being discounted on Amazon by up to a massive $208 off. Stay on top of pet hair and dirt piling up in your home by taking advantage of these deals on the Dyson V11 Animal, Dyson V10 Animal, and Dyson V8 Animal.

Dyson V11 Animal – $447 ($152 off)

Offering twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum, the Dyson V11 Animal is an ideal helper for home cleaning. It’s equipped with a powerful cleaner head that drives stiff nylon bristles into the floor to efficiently loosen and pick up dirt. It also uses the Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system that can automatically change the motor speed between hard floors and carpets. A whole-machine filtration is present as well to capture dust and allergens and expel cleaner air.

Slim in design, this Dyson cordless vacuum allows you to easily reach low and awkward spaces. It can even transform into a handheld for tackling above-floor areas like the stairs, the car, and the sofa. You also have the option to control the suction power across three settings – the Auto mode which intelligently adapts to different floor types as well as balances power and run-time; the Eco mode which is perfect for longer cleans in all floor types; and the Boost mode designed for quick, intensive cleaning on ground-in dirt. Say goodbye to unpleasant motor tones as well, thanks to the acoustic baffles built into the motor that diverts direct sound and improves airflow.

Remove the hassle and tedium of home cleaning by getting your hands on the Dyson V11 Animal. It normally sells for $600, but Amazon’s sale brings its price down to $447. The deal is further sweetened with the inclusion of several tools and attachments, including torque drive head, mini motorized tool, crevice tool, combination tool, stubborn dirt brush, wand storage clip, docking station, and charger.

BUY NOW

Dyson V10 Animal – $400 ($200 off)

Lightweight and versatile, the Dyson V10 Animal is your companion for all-around home cleaning. It boasts an upright, easy-to-push profile that’s helpful for floor cleaning, plus the capability to be converted into a handheld for covering areas that are off the floor. From carpets and hard floors to couches, stairs, and car seats, this workhorse can handle it all. With three power modes and interchangeable tools, you’ll be able to select the optimal setting for the surface you are cleaning and the mess you are dealing with.

Outfitted with the small, light, and powerful digital motor V10, this Dyson cordless vacuum can produce an incredible machine suction power that can match a full-size vacuum. This motor enables the bristles to dig deep into floors and carpets to dislodge more dirt. It also has a soft roller head with a brush bar covered in soft woven nylon for picking up large debris and anti-static carbon fiber filaments for removing fine dust.

The Dyson V10 Animal can deliver at maximum power for 60 minutes on a single charge. An instant-release trigger means that the battery is only consumed while cleaning. Don’t pass up the chance to score this cordless vacuum at a discount, or for only $400 on Amazon.

BUY NOW

Dyson V8 Animal – $291 ($208 off)

If the previous models are outside your budget, the Dyson V8 Animal will still be a solid pick. It’s built with a revolutionary digital motor that spins 110,000 revolutions per minute complete with two tiers of 15 radial cyclones for increased airflow and effective pickup of very fine particles. Allergens are trapped and cleaner air is expelled in return, thanks to the whole-machine HEPA filtration system.

In true wireless convenience, this Dyson cordless vacuum makes it easy for you to collect dirt from up top, down below, and anything in between. You can easily switch it from stick to handheld to deliver more concentrated cleanups on couches, stairs, car seats, windows, and more. There are different power modes and head/attachments available to suit the type of surface you are cleaning.

Take your house cleaning to new heights with the versatility and wireless functionality of the Dyson V8 Animal. It’s up for grabs on Amazon at a discounted price of $291, or 42% below the standard price tag.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these Dyson deals? Head over to our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting discounts on tech products, ranging from personal gadgets to home stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations