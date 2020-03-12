Amazon sweeps in with discounts up to $271 on Dyson vacuums

These days we can’t be sure of the air we inhale outdoors but we can at least be proactive indoors. Vacuuming may be a dreaded chore but it could be rewarding when you know that you’ve done what you can to keep your space as clean and as breathable as it can be. It will surely be less of a drag with a vacuum that can suck up all kinds of debris and allergens in just a few passes. Dyson has long been established as a brand for highly capable vacuums, and now is your chance to get the Cyclone V10 Absolute or Big Ball Multi Floor with up to $271 in savings when you order from Amazon.

Cyclone V10 Absolute — $443 ($257 off)

If you want to sport cordless convenience while cleaning high and low almost effortlessly, then the Cyclone V10 definitely ticks all the right boxes. The Absolute is the flagship of three variants in any generation of Dyson’s V series. It is lightweight and versatile to glide through all kinds of surfaces. With a torque drive cleaner head, it is 25% more effective than the V8’s capacity to remove dust and debris from carpeting. It is equipped to take care of hard floors too with a motor-driven soft roller cleaner head. Its brush bar is covered in soft woven nylon to capture large debris, while anti-static carbon fiber filaments simultaneously remove fine dust. You’ll easily be able to switch between three modes of suction with fingertip controls on the handle.

The Cyclone V10 Absolute gears you for an all-around clean. It is set to extend your reach as a stick vacuum while its ability to transform into a handheld vac only serves to give you more flexibility for quick cleanups or spot cleaning. Apart from the two cleaner heads, you’ll also be getting the mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, and crevice tool so every nook, and cranny is well taken cared of. The 3.5 hours it takes to fully charge might seem long just get a 60-minute runtime with a non-motorized tool, but the great thing about it is that it can always be ready to go as its wall mount is also its charging station.

Since the main goal is to give you a break from sneezing, the Cyclone V10 Absolute steps up to the challenges with a fully sealed filtration system that guarantees 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns won’t escape its large 54-liter dust bin. There couldn’t be a better time to upgrade your clean and even more so with a $271 discount that plummets this Dyson vacuum’s list price of $700 to a more palpable $429.

Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum — $304 ($196 off)

If you don’t mind stopping only to unplug and plug from time to time, corded canister vacuums can offer unfaded suction power. They weigh significantly less and provide more freedom of movement in comparison to typical uprights. Dyson’s Big Ball canister vacuum ups the ante with its sheer ability to prop itself back up after toppling over when most vacuums simply stay down. Plus, its 21-foot cord should give you more than enough coverage before you have to change sockets.

With the Big Ball technology in place, no corner would be left untouched as you’ll unlikely have any problem wielding this machine. It was made to follow you around and geared with two-tiered radial root cyclone technology, which produces 250 AW of suction power and serves to capture microscopic dust.

Dyson’s multi-floor canister vacuum can zoom through any surface from carpets, hard floors, upholstery, and ceilings with the set of onboard quick-release tools. The self-adjusting cleaning head may already prove to work wonders as it seals in that powerful suction but then again we always have room for more perks. The carbon fiber turbine tool’s stiff nylon bristles effectively lift ground-in dirt and its wand lets you aim higher up to 50 inches with 360-degree articulation to give you even more control.

Thoughtful features are also packed into this exceptional canister vacuum. The Big Ball Multi Floor has HEPA filters that ensure pesky allergens stay trapped in its 0.42-gallon detachable bin and that only clean air is expelled. And since it’s washable, you’ll be able to save on the cost of replacements. .You wouldn’t even have to be grossed out by the idea of emptying its dust-laden bin. Dyson has already made it painless and hygienic with just one click.

The Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor earned the award of “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Canister Vacuums” for having everything that makes for a thorough and deep clean. That promise may stand the test of time but this deal may your one chance to get it at a huge steal. Take advantage of Amazon’s 39% price cut that lets you have a top-selling vacuum for just $304 instead of $500.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



