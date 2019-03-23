Dyson sale shatters prices on vacuums in time for spring cleaning

Share

Steep price cuts on Dyson vacuum cleaners for the spring cleaning season help you save money on the tools you need to do the job. Robot vacuums get a lot of attention, but even the most radical Roomba can’t clean upholstery, stairs, or crown molding. Conventional multipurpose vacuums have no rivals when you attack major seasonal cleaning chores, even if you use a robot for routine floor maintenance.

Dyson vacuum cleaners get high marks from customers who praise the vacs’ suction power, versatility, and easy transformation between modes. We’ve found the best discounts on Dyson vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re gearing up for spring cleaning or have been waiting for the right price on a Dyson vac, with these three deals you can save up to $150.

Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum — $100 off



The Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum uses powerful suction to trap allergens and bacteria with a HEPA filter that never needs replacement. Designed to vacuum carpeting, tile, wood, and vinyl floors, the DC33 has a combination tool for cleaning upholstery, furniture, bedding, and curtains plus a special attachment for stairs. A quick-release, telescoping wand makes it easy to reach high to clean molding or capture insects and a single button releases the removable dust bin.

Normally priced at $279, the Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is just $179 during this sale. If you want a versatile upright model without blowing your budget, take advantage of this awesome price.

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum — $80 off



The Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is a step up from the previous model, adding a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically seals the suction area for various types of floor covering – the result is more efficient cleaning. The extra maneuverability of the ball design makes it easy to vacuum in awkward areas.

Usually $349, the Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is $269 during this sale. If you’re looking for a powerful upright for spring cleaning, this is a chance to buy the Dyson Light Ball model at an attractive price.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $150 off



Forget power cords with the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. This stick model runs up to 30-minutes per battery change depending on power mode and accessories in use. While the V7 Animal may only last six minutes in the highest powered MAX mode, you’ll likely be ready for a rest yourself. With its extra powerful suction, the V7 Animal drives stiff nylon brushes deep into carpet to loosen and bring up ground-in dirt. The v7 has 75 percent more brush bar power than the earlier V6 model with two power modes (normal and MAX). The V7 Animal transforms quickly to a handheld vac for convenient upholstery cleaning and a telescoping wand comes in handy for reaching high areas.

Regularly priced $400, the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is just $250 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a cordless vacuum for all-purpose cleaning, this could be the time to snap up an impressive Dyson at an aggressively discounted price.