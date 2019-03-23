Digital Trends
Deals

Dyson sale shatters prices on vacuums in time for spring cleaning

Bruce Brown
By

Steep price cuts on Dyson vacuum cleaners for the spring cleaning season help you save money on the tools you need to do the job. Robot vacuums get a lot of attention, but even the most radical Roomba can’t clean upholstery, stairs, or crown molding. Conventional multipurpose vacuums have no rivals when you attack major seasonal cleaning chores, even if you use a robot for routine floor maintenance.

Dyson vacuum cleaners get high marks from customers who praise the vacs’ suction power, versatility, and easy transformation between modes. We’ve found the best discounts on Dyson vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re gearing up for spring cleaning or have been waiting for the right price on a Dyson vac, with these three deals you can save up to $150.

Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum — $100 off

dyson spring cleaning vacuum deals dc33 multifloor bagless upright 1500x1000
The Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum uses powerful suction to trap allergens and bacteria with a HEPA filter that never needs replacement. Designed to vacuum carpeting, tile, wood, and vinyl floors, the DC33 has a combination tool for cleaning upholstery, furniture, bedding, and curtains plus a special attachment for stairs. A quick-release, telescoping wand makes it easy to reach high to clean molding or capture insects and a single button releases the removable dust bin.

Normally priced at $279, the Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is just $179 during this sale. If you want a versatile upright model without blowing your budget, take advantage of this awesome price.

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum — $80 off

dyson spring cleaning vacuum deals light ball multifloor bagless upright 600x400
The Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is a step up from the previous model, adding a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically seals the suction area for various types of floor covering – the result is more efficient cleaning. The extra maneuverability of the ball design makes it easy to vacuum in awkward areas.

Usually $349, the Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum is $269 during this sale. If you’re looking for a powerful upright for spring cleaning, this is a chance to buy the Dyson Light Ball model at an attractive price.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $150 off

dyson spring cleaning vacuum deals v7 animal cordless stick cleaner 1500x1000
Forget power cords with the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. This stick model runs up to 30-minutes per battery change depending on power mode and accessories in use. While the V7 Animal may only last six minutes in the highest powered MAX mode, you’ll likely be ready for a rest yourself. With its extra powerful suction, the V7 Animal drives stiff nylon brushes deep into carpet to loosen and bring up ground-in dirt. The v7 has 75 percent more brush bar power than the earlier V6 model with two power modes (normal and MAX). The V7 Animal transforms quickly to a handheld vac for convenient upholstery cleaning and a telescoping wand comes in handy for reaching high areas.

Regularly priced $400, the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is just $250 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a cordless vacuum for all-purpose cleaning, this could be the time to snap up an impressive Dyson at an aggressively discounted price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

REI drops deals on Garmin Fenix 5 and Vivoactive 3 smartwatches
Google Home Max Review
Smart Home

Walmart serves up a rare deal on the Google Home Max at $100 off

Some deals are predictable and others are pre-announced, but today Walmart posted a rare deal: $100 off the powerful Google Home Max. Since it rarely goes on sale, waiting may not be prudent. If you want one, grab it.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixelbook android apps
Deals

Looking for a Chromebook? The Google PixelBook just got a $200 price cut

Once relatively obscure, Chromebooks have come into their own in a big way in recent years. One of our favorites is the super-sleek Google Pixelbook, and it's on sale right now from Amazon for $200 off, letting you score this premium laptop…
Posted By Lucas Coll
REI used outdoor gear
Deals

A $20 lifetime REI Membership gets you exclusive deals, money back, and more

REI is a great one-stop shop for everything related to the great outdoors, but REI member rewards can give you even more. For just $20 for a lifetime membership, you can get access to exclusive sales, members-only deals, REI Adventure…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitness watches garmin fenix 5x review feature 2
Deals

REI drops deals on Garmin Fenix 5 and Vivoactive 3 smartwatches

Garmin's activity trackers offer a lot of advantages for health-conscious individuals and outdoor adventurers, and with spring finally here, now’s a fine time to jump on the smartwatch bandwagon. REI’s Garmin sale is the perfect chance…
Posted By Lucas Coll
google home hub review 1
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Google Home Hub and Lenovo smart displays

Walmart slashed the prices of Google Home smart displays for two highly regarded Lenovo models and the original Google Home Hub. We can't think of a better way to improve your smart home setup and these deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals dot 3rd gen with smart plug 03
Deals

Amazon lowers Echo Dot cost and slashes price of the Dot and Smart Plug bundle

Amazon just unleashed extraordinary price cuts on third-generation Echo Dot smart speakers. The Alexa device is back in stock following the blowout sales last holiday season. The Echo Dot is the best-selling Alexa smart speaker worldwide.
Posted By Bruce Brown
xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot
Gaming

Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One

You can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One from Newegg. Eight different bundles are available for this deal, so you can walk away with Sekiro and another game such as The Division 2 or Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

Get the new Dell XPS 13 for $750 with this limited-time deal

Dell is currently running a limited time deal lasting through Thursday, March 28, where you can bring home a version of this year's new XPS 13 for around $750 with the use of a special coupon code. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lg 49uk6300pue
Home Theater

March Madness deal alert: Get a 43-inch LG 4K HDR TV for just $270

March is a great time to find a deal on a new TV, and this one is worth every penny: Walmart is selling LG's 43-inch 43UK6300PUE, a very capable 4K HDR Smart TV, for almost 50 percent off the regular price, at $270.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Deals

Need a ride? Amazon is slashing prices on popular electric scooters

If you’re not much of a cyclist or if you’re looking for a lazier way to zip about town, an electric scooter should be right up your alley. Two of our favorites, the foldable Glion Dolly and the eco-friendly Razor scooter, are on sale…
Posted By Lucas Coll