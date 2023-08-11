The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is one of the most expensive robot vacuums available, and it comes with a few impressive features you won’t find on other models with lower price tags. However, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni has established itself as one of the best robot vacuums, thanks to its ability to vacuum, mop, empty its dustbin, and clean itself after each session.

So which is best for your smart home? Here’s a look at the Dyson 360 Vis Nav 360 and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni to help you decide.

Pricing and availability

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav costs $2,399, making it one of the most expensive robot vacuums in the world. It’s available in one color scheme, which offers a striking blue chassis with red and black accents. In other words, it’s easy to pick the Dyson out of a lineup.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni costs $1,099 and is available in white. It doesn’t look quite as exciting as Dyson’s product, but with a price tag that’s less than half that of the 360 Vis Nav, that’s a minor caveat.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Vacuuming

Unlike some manufacturers, Dyson doesn’t measure Pascals for its vacuums. Instead, it uses Air Watts (AW). The 360 Vis Nav produces 65AW and 110,000 rpm — which allows it to clean carpets better than most other robot vacuums. There’s also a side duct that can redirect suction to the side of its D-shaped body to better clean edges and crevices.

Rounding out the package is a piezoelectric sensor that will adjust suction based on how much dust is present, a useful smartphone app, and impressive mapping skills to ensure your entire home is covered.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni maxes out at an impressive 6,000 Pa of suction, which handles pet fur and other debris with ease. It also features two side brushes to help sweep in dust from corners, and they work well enough for most situations.

Like the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, the T20 Omni accurately maps your floors and can adjust suction levels as needed. There’s also an intuitive smartphone app to schedule cleanings, change power levels, and modify all your other settings.

Winner: Tie

Mopping

Despite its price tag, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav doesn’t offer any mopping abilities. That means you’ll need to look elsewhere for a product that automatically mops up your hardwood floors — or stick to doing it manually.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni offers two rotating mopheads that do a solid job of washing hard surfaces. They also lift up a few millimeters when traveling on carpet — preventing them from dragging across all but the plushest of floors.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Additional features

Beyond its impressive vacuuming skills, the Dyson robot vacuum doesn’t do much else. Its charging dock doesn’t even empty its dustbin — meaning you’ll want to manually empty it after each run.

On the other hand, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is loaded with extras. This includes a dock that empties your dustbin for up to 75 days before needing to be replaced, and the ability to wash its mopheads with hot water and then dry them with warm air. This makes the T20 Omni much more hands-off than the Dyson.

You’ll still need to perform routine maintenance on the robots — that is, check their wheels for debris and ensure their brushes aren’t tangled — but there’s nothing unusual about that. In fact, both are relatively low on maintenance requirements, thanks to robust engineering and main brushes that are rather resistant to damage and tangles.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Is the Dyson 360 Vis Nav worth the price?

If all you need is a robot that can vacuum your floors (and vacuum them incredibly well), then it might be worth considering the Dyson 360 Vis Nav. But while Dyson’s robot vacuum might outperform the T20 Omni in some situations, it’s hard to say that it’s worth the additional cost.

In fact, most homes will probably find the T20 Omni to be the better option. Not only is it cheaper, but it both vacuums and mops, then cleans up its mopheads and empties its dustbin without any manual input. And if you’re picking up a robot vacuum, the best thing you can say about it is that it lets you forget about your floor-related chores.

In that regard, the T20 Omni is the better option.

