 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Dyson 360 Vis Nav vs. Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: which is the better robot vacuum?

Jon Bitner
By

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is one of the most expensive robot vacuums available, and it comes with a few impressive features you won’t find on other models with lower price tags. However, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni has established itself as one of the best robot vacuums, thanks to its ability to vacuum, mop, empty its dustbin, and clean itself after each session.

So which is best for your smart home? Here’s a look at the Dyson 360 Vis Nav 360 and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni to help you decide.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav cleaning near a wall.
Dyson

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav costs $2,399, making it one of the most expensive robot vacuums in the world. It’s available in one color scheme, which offers a striking blue chassis with red and black accents. In other words, it’s easy to pick the Dyson out of a lineup.

Related

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni costs $1,099 and is available in white. It doesn’t look quite as exciting as Dyson’s product, but with a price tag that’s less than half that of the 360 Vis Nav, that’s a minor caveat.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Vacuuming

The Deebot T20 Omni mopping an uneven floor.
Ecovacs

Unlike some manufacturers, Dyson doesn’t measure Pascals for its vacuums. Instead, it uses Air Watts (AW). The 360 Vis Nav produces 65AW and 110,000 rpm — which allows it to clean carpets better than most other robot vacuums. There’s also a side duct that can redirect suction to the side of its D-shaped body to better clean edges and crevices.

Rounding out the package is a piezoelectric sensor that will adjust suction based on how much dust is present, a useful smartphone app, and impressive mapping skills to ensure your entire home is covered.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni maxes out at an impressive 6,000 Pa of suction, which handles pet fur and other debris with ease. It also features two side brushes to help sweep in dust from corners, and they work well enough for most situations.

Like the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, the T20 Omni accurately maps your floors and can adjust suction levels as needed. There’s also an intuitive smartphone app to schedule cleanings, change power levels, and modify all your other settings.

Winner: Tie

Mopping

The Ecovacs T20 Omni docked in a living room.
Ecovacs

Despite its price tag, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav doesn’t offer any mopping abilities. That means you’ll need to look elsewhere for a product that automatically mops up your hardwood floors — or stick to doing it manually.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni offers two rotating mopheads that do a solid job of washing hard surfaces. They also lift up a few millimeters when traveling on carpet — preventing them from dragging across all but the plushest of floors.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Additional features

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav in its dock with the owner holding up a smartphone with the Dyson app.
Dyson

Beyond its impressive vacuuming skills, the Dyson robot vacuum doesn’t do much else. Its charging dock doesn’t even empty its dustbin — meaning you’ll want to manually empty it after each run.

On the other hand, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is loaded with extras. This includes a dock that empties your dustbin for up to 75 days before needing to be replaced, and the ability to wash its mopheads with hot water and then dry them with warm air. This makes the T20 Omni much more hands-off than the Dyson.

You’ll still need to perform routine maintenance on the robots — that is, check their wheels for debris and ensure their brushes aren’t tangled — but there’s nothing unusual about that. In fact, both are relatively low on maintenance requirements, thanks to robust engineering and main brushes that are rather resistant to damage and tangles.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Is the Dyson 360 Vis Nav worth the price?

If all you need is a robot that can vacuum your floors (and vacuum them incredibly well), then it might be worth considering the Dyson 360 Vis Nav. But while Dyson’s robot vacuum might outperform the T20 Omni in some situations, it’s hard to say that it’s worth the additional cost.

In fact, most homes will probably find the T20 Omni to be the better option. Not only is it cheaper, but it both vacuums and mops, then cleans up its mopheads and empties its dustbin without any manual input. And if you’re picking up a robot vacuum, the best thing you can say about it is that it lets you forget about your floor-related chores.

In that regard, the T20 Omni is the better option.

Editors' Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra vs. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni: which is the better robot vacuum?
ECOVACS DEEBOT T1 OMNI with nearby dock

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni are two of the newest (and most expensive) robot vacuums to hit the market. They both come from companies with reputations for making powerful, high-end products -- but is one more fit for your home than the other?

Here’s a comparison of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni to help you decide which one to bring into your house.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Ecovacs introduces three new robot vacuums for homes of all sizes
The new ECOVACS products on a kitchen floor.

Ecovacs is one of the biggest names in the world of robot vacuums, and it’s looking to continue that dominance in 2023 with three new product launches. Ranging in price from $650 to $1,300, the trio of DEEBOT robot vacuums is designed for smart homes of different sizes and different needs, ensuring there’s something for every family.

The Deebot T10 Omni is the most compelling of the three -- and it’s also the most expensive at $1,300. It brings a lot to the table, however, as it features the new Ozmo Turbo 2.0 mopping system with spinning brushes, the ability to take voice commands without a third-party product, and a docking station with auto-cleaning and auto-emptying capabilities. It’s designed for homes of all sizes, but it should be the most enticing for large families that see plenty of foot traffic (or paw traffic) through their house.

Read more
Tackle dirt and dust with DEEBOT T10 OMNI’s state-of-the-art A.I. technology
ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI docked in station product image

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS.
At this point, there's almost nothing A.I. can't do, at least in the digital realm. But when it comes to the physical world, and more practical applications, there are a few limitations remaining before the merger between modern robotics and advanced intelligence can really take off. We're close, but not quite there yet, which is unfortunate because it could profoundly change our lives. Imagine an A.I. system cleaning your whole home for you, for example. The floors, the walls, the drapes, your counters, you name it. Who wouldn't want that? Cleaning is a necessary yet tedious task that just gets worse the more you neglect it. ECOVACS is putting us one step closer to that reality with its latest one-for-all cleaning system, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI.

DEEBOT T10 OMNI comes with an all-in-one station that auto-empties the dustbin between runs, auto-cleans, and auto hot-air dries the mop, and offers a host of additional features to keep your hands almost completely free. The intuitive voice controls -- enabled by A.I. -- means you can issue commands simply and conveniently, or you can use the app. You can even use the app in combination with the device's Starlight front-facing camera to remotely monitor your home in real time, almost like a roamable security camera. You can see if Fido is being a good boy, or if he's chasing the vacuum again. Most importantly, A.I. is applied to a number of the system's functions to genuinely improve its power and capabilities. The T10 Omni leverages A.I., for instance, to prevent the spread of granular particles while it's vacuuming, so it's not just haphazardly spreading around a mess. It's all very impressive, but to understand just how impressive we should really do a deeper dive into what the DEEBOT T10 OMNI has to offer.
Buy Now
 
Truly Optimized with A.I.

Read more