If you’re wondering how to use unexpected free time at home, look no further than eBay. Right now, there are fantastic deals on must-have hardware that can entertain you, help you become a better cook, or even keep your house clean regardless of the number of adults and children in occupancy, namely on the DJI Mavic Air, Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, KitchenAid Pro 600 Series Bowl-Life Stand Mixer, and Xbox One X.

We should note that while some of these products are refurbished, they are manufacturer-refurbished, so there’s absolutely no harm in buying one. In fact, in some cases, it’s actually better to buy refurbished. To be confident that products sent back by the first buyer won’t be returned again, factory engineers more often than not subject refurbished models to stricter testing procedures than a new unit, so they tend to be more reliable than brand new models.

KitchenAid Pro Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer — $199, was $329

When you have unexpected time at home, it can be fun to make bread or a big batch of cookies. Fun the first time, anyway. Mixing the ingredients and folding bread and cookie dough is actually hard work. If you want to perfect your baking skills, you need a powerful mixer to do the grunt work. That’s where KitchenAid’s Pro 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer excels, saving your time and muscles while you create family-pleasing baked goods and other culinary miracles. KitchenAid’s Pro 600 Series 6-quart bowl-lift model is one of the company’s latest, and incorporates decades of development. The mixer comes with wire whisk, beater, and dough hook attachments. Save $131 with this factory-refurbished model. Instead of $330, the refurbed unit costs just $199 on eBay in your choice of Red, Silver, or Black.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $270, was $700

You can save more than half the list price with the Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless vacuum. This model runs for up to 60 minutes per battery charge using non-motorized tools. Equipped with Dyson’s extraordinary 14-cyclone digital motor, the V10 Absolute comes with two motorized heads, a crevice tool, combination tool, and a mini soft dusting brush. Hygenic “point and shoot” dust bin emptying and washable HEPA filters complete the package. Save $430 of the original $700 list price and buy the Dyson you’ve always wanted for just $270 with this refurbished model sale by Dyson.

Xbox One X (1TB) Star Wars Jedi Bundle — $330, was $399

Get your JEDI on with Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi bundle console. This brand-new console includes the Xbox One X console and controller and a digital download of the Star Wars Jedi game. You’ll have all the power you need to use the Force with the One X’s custom AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB hard disc driver, and 5K Blu-Ray and streaming video support. Normally $399, save $69 when you buy the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi bundle console on eBay.

DJI Mavic Air — $599, was $1,149

Save $550 on a refurbished DJI Mavic Air drone with this eBay sale. Foldable and extremely portable, the Mavic Air can fly for up to 21 minutes, up to 42.5 miles per hour, and more than 5,000 meters above sea level. Described by Digital Trends reviewer as “DJI’s best drone yet,” the quadcopter records at 100 Mbps capturing 4K video at 30 frames per second in UHD mode with HDR support. A foldable remote control holds your smartphone so you can view real-time action. Usually $1,149, you can buy the Mavic Air on eBay for just $599.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations