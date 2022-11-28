Among the most exciting Cyber Monday deals are some gems that leave us with dropped jaws. This is one of them. Walmart has a 50% off Cyber Monday sale for an Echelon rower, including a 30-day free membership trial for Echelon’s Premier membership. Buy it today, and you won’t pay the already reduced $597 price for this Echelon smart rower because Walmart’s Cyber Monday price is just $297. This bargain is easily one of the best fitness deals we’ve seen in two years.

Echelon was and is one of the best Peloton alternatives for smart exercise machines. Stationary bikes are the most popular type of smart exercise equipment, followed by treadmills, but only rowers can give you a total body workout. You can work your abs, back, shoulders, arms, legs, glutes, and chest with a good rower. With the Echelon smart rower, you sit on the sliding seat designed for rowing form and correct hip and spine alignment. Put your smartphone or tablet in the built-in device holder, and you can just row.

If you want more engagement, a Premier Membership lets you compete in live and on-demand rowing and training classes. You can also travel waterways around the world on simulated courses. Tired of rowing for a while? Mix it up with off-bike exercises such as high-impact interval training (HIIT), yoga, Pilates, kickboxing, and more by turning the connected device holder next to the rower. Each da,y there are more than 40 live classes with Echelon trainers and instructors, plus you can connect to more than 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. The free trial membership allows up to five people in one household to set up accounts to track their fitness progress and workouts. Continued Echelon Premier Membership at the end of the 30-day free trial range from $29 to $35 per month, depending on the number of months you purchase.

Smart exercise equipment to use at home may have been the rage when the pandemic was at full force, but demand has slowed. Two years ago, machines such as the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower would have commanded multiples of their list price, but inventories are up, and now you can buy these valuable and extremely useful exercise machines below their former list price. Walmart’s deal on the Echelon Rower goes much further, with a 50% discount on an already low price. Instead of the $597 list price, you can buy this Echelon rower for $297, a $300 savings. Walmart is selling a ton of these quality rowers, so don’t get left behind.

