Chores may be the last thing we want to spend our precious time doing. And if your back is hurting from dragging a vacuum from one room to the next, you can opt for a hands-free clean with a robot vacuum. This way, your floors become one less thing to worry about and you can focus on far more important things like getting that last-minute Christmas shopping out of the way. Your wallet might get a breather as well as Amazon is letting you save as much as $250 with discounted models from Ecovacs. To sweeten the deal, even more, you can knock off $60 on top of its sale prices when your Amazon Rewards Visa card is approved.

Ecovacs Deebot 900 — $220 ($180 Off)

The Deebot 900 like any other robot vacuum looks no fancier than an oversized hockey puck. It packs a few tricks under the hood, though. That circular disk protruding atop the droid is what houses all its laser mapping and anti-drop sensors. So even if you’re away, you can trust it to scurry around your house as smoothly as possible with a front bumper that provides ample shock absorption. And since it’s equipped with voice reporting, you can count on it to cry for help when it gets stuck on sock or wires.

With interchangeable suction plates, Ecovacs’ Deeboot 900 can glide through either carpet or hard floors. Max mode would even gear it for a deeper clean although its 90-minute runtime would be shortened to 45 minutes. Rest assured, ground-in dirt, pet hair, and all those pesky dust bunnies can all be taken cared of as it only stops to recharge. It even sports a low profile of 9.5 cm to get under furniture and side brushes to drive all the dust toward its cleaning path.

Since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, it is able to update and map new spaces over the air which saves you from crouching down to program it. You’ll easily be able to charge your Deebot, schedule or adjust its cleaning, and view its status on the Ecovacs mobile app or by just asking Alexa or Google Assistant.

Usually priced at $400, you can get this little helper for just $220 on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 — $450 ($250 Off)

Ecovacs’ Deebot Ozmo 920 is twice the cost of the 900, but it justifies this premium with 2-in-1 functionality to remove up to 99.26% of bacteria resting on your floors. Not only will it take care of vacuuming with two levels of suction, it can also be left with the tedious task of mopping. It can even do so simultaneously with carpet detection that assures it only mops hard bare floors.

Like the Deebot 900, Smart Navi 3.0 is in place to enable the Deebot Ozmo 920 to efficiently map out your home but it steps up with the ability to create up to three floor plans. This feature instantly makes it a solid option for multi-level homes as it is intuitive enough to recognize the area it cleans. To give you the utmost control, the Ecovacs Home app is likewise readily accessible on your smartphone with over five advanced features, this time you can choose how and where you want it to clean through the interactive map.

The Deebot Ozmo respects boundaries by letting you assign no-go zones and it can work quietly for 110 minutes so as not to disturb you. And it connects to Wi-Fi and is compatible with smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant for software updates and voice commands.

Come home to spotless floors when you order Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 from Amazon for only $450 instead of $600.

