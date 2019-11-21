Amazon rolls in discounts on Ecovacs and Shark robot vacuums for Black Friday

The holidays are upon us and as we get busier, we might not have enough time to get around doing house chores. However, if you have a high-functioning robot vacuum lying around, your floors might as well be the least of your worries.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday promise to plummet prices but Amazon gives you the chance to be ahead of everyone else with deals on Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 610 and Shark’s Robot Cleaning System S87. You’ll be able to come home to spotless floors and bank on up to $170 worth of savings. And after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you stand to slash $60 more on top of the sale price of either vacuum.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 610 — $140 off

The Deebot 610 blends in with any robot vacuum that is round in shape. It does, however, have more than a few tricks under the hood that set it apart. Being applicable across all floor types may not be news, but with Ozmo technology in its circuitry, Ecovacs’ 610 can vacuum and mop at the same time. It is also equipped with the full suite of sensors that prevent it from falling off the edge and from mopping carpets. And surrounded with bumpers, it will be able to take a few hits from time to time.

Regardless of the type of mess you leave on your floors, Ecovacs’ Deebot 61o stands up to the challenge with interchangeable suction inlets and selective cleaning modes. The direct suction inlet is great for collecting pet hair tangle-free while the main brush does a good job at lifting dirt and debris. You’ll also be able to maximize its versatility with auto mode for general cleaning, edge and spot mode for concentrated cleans, as well as max vacuum mode for stubborn ground-in dirt. With HEPA filters to boot, your allergies or asthma would be less triggered as it keeps dust as little as 0.6 microns trapped in its dust bin.

Apart from the controls atop the machine, you will be able to program the Deebot 610 from anywhere. Connecting it to Wi-Fi would simply make it compatible with smart home devices like Alexa while the Ecovacs Home app allows you to schedule a clean or check on its status right on your smartphone. Being a genuine little helper, this droid cleans efficiently up to 100 minutes and only stops when it needs to recharge.

Usually priced at $400, you can leave your floor care to Ecovacs’ Deebot Ozmo 610 for just $260 on Amazon.

Shark Robot Cleaning System S87 — $170 off

Truth be told, our floors aren’t the only things in our house that need to be rid of dust. And so the Shark Robot Cleaning System S87 gives you a bang for your buck for getting two vacuums for the price of one with a four-star rating on our review. You can leave floor care to the Shark Ion R85 robot vacuum and go right ahead to clean other surfaces like curtains, upholstery, or your car with the ultra-lightweight W1 handheld vacuum.

If you’re familiar with Shark’s RV750 series, the R85 boasts three times more suction power when the max mode is employed. Its self-cleaning brush roll and dual side-spinning brushes do a good job of capturing all kinds of debris into its extra-large dirt cup. Equipped with Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0, it can steer clear of obstacles and stairs, and also prevent itself from getting stuck — while you can take advantage of the bot-boundary strip included to set no-go zones.

Like the Deebot 610, the Shark Ion R85 features controls on top and responds to voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, as much as you’ll be able to course it through the Shark Robot app on your smartphone.

Both Shark’s R85 and W1 vacuums guarantee cordless convenience for an expected runtime of about 60 minutes which could be less than what other units can offer but fairly longer compared to some stick vacuums that typically go for 40 minutes more or less. These vacuums also boast unbelievable suction power and come with a set of attachments that make it an excellent choice for picking up pet hair. And when you’re all done, both vacuums can conveniently be stowed in the same dock to recharge.

Clean high and low with the Shark Robot Cleaning System S87 on sale for just $330 instead of $500.

