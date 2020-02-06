Amazon offers discounts up to $150 on Ecovacs and Eufy robot vacuums

Everyone may be thinking of how to spend their Valentine’s Day by now. You may already have a gift for him or her, a sitter for the kids, flowers or candles to set the mood, all you probably need is to actually get some time off your hands. Whether or not you’re going out for date night, chores are the last thing you’d want to have in mind. Those who need a break from dust-ridden floors can count on a robot vacuum to rove around your home and assure that nothing but romance is in the air. And now, you might not need to break the bank to get one of these perpetual little helpers as Amazon discounts up to $150 off on Ecovacs’ Deebot 661 or Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C. An additional $50 can even be slashed on top of their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Ecovacs Deebot 661 — $250 ($150 off)

The Ecovacs Deebot 661 may not look all that different from any round-shaped robot vacuum but it sure packs quite a few tricks under the hood. Like most of its contemporaries, it goes through three stages of cleaning for sweeping, lifting, and vacuuming. But with the option to interchange its dustbin for a water tank, it is now capable of mopping your home as well. It even sports a low profile of only 3.1 inches that enable it to effortlessly glide under furniture as much as it can access hard-to-reach areas with its main brush and dual-length side brushes. Also, with the full suite of intelligent sensors and bumpers, it sure can steer clear of obstacles and prevent itself from pitfalls.

This practical little hybrid adopts a systematic back-and-forth cleaning path instead of a random pattern. It’s always ready to work up to 110 minutes nonstop depending on the intensity setting and only goes back to its dock when it needs to recharge or when it’s done cleaning. You’ll be able to choose among three cleaning modes for vacuuming and cleaning. Auto mode is the default setting wherein it completely relies on its sensors for a quick and efficient clean with the least amount of power applied. Spot mode is ideal for concentrated and vigorous cleans while Edge mode takes on every edge and corner before those dust bunnies inhabit them. And for troublesome messes, you can employ Max mode to double its suction power, which should be enough to deep clean carpets. Plus, with large wheels, it will be able to climb over thresholds.

When it comes to surface stains, you’ll be able to rely on its mopping capability to scrub it right off. It might not compare to a steam mop, but the Deebot 661 is certainly the more convenient option as you’ll simply have to fill up its water tank with a soap mixture. You wouldn’t even have to crouch down so much to turn it on, you’ll easily be able to program it with the remote, Alexa or Google Assistant when connected to your Wi-Fi network, or right from your smartphone. With the Ecovacs Home app installed on your device, you’ll be able to schedule a clean, switch through cleaning modes, and monitor its status from anywhere.

Ecovacs’ Deebot 661 also comes with thoughtful features, it is a quiet operator with high-efficiency filters to spare you from sneezing so much. Make room for a hands-free clean while it’s selling for only $250 instead of $400 on Amazon.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C — $180 ($120 off)

If you’re not head over heels about Ecovacs Deebot 661’s ability to mop and all you need is a reliable tiny vacuum, you can get the most bang for your buck with the more budget-friendly Eufy RoboVac 30C. Despite being more affordable and having a slimmer 2.85-inch body, you won’t be missing out on a three-point cleaning system to loosen, extract, and vacuum small to large debris. It even boasts 1,500 Pa suction and wired with BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best and most superior clean. And it does so without deafening your ears or demanding too much of your attention with dual spin brushes that work hand in hand with its main roller brush.

The RoboVac 30C is equipped to take care of hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets with large wheels that allow it to climb over them as it adjusts its height up to 0.63 inches. It is 75% more quiet than traditional vacuums and cleans up to 100 minutes but Max mode cuts its time to 40 minutes in exchange for higher power. You don’t need to worry if that’s not enough time to go through your whole house as it returns to its dock to recharge while its large 0.6-liter dust bin reduces the frequency of emptying. With nine infrared anti-collision and anti-drop sensors, it is very much capable of navigating through your home without falling off ledges. However, it is advisable to keep wires or socks and similar objects out of its way. You’re even provided with five cable ties to help you get more organized. Rest assured, this droid will even respect boundaries when you set no-go zones or utilize the included 13.2-feet boundary strip.

The point of vacuuming is to make spaces breathable and so Eufy’s RoboVac 30C packs dual-layer filters plus one high-performance filter to effectively capture and trap all kinds of microparticles. All you have to do is turn it on and you’re given plenty of ways to do that: Through the button atop the bot, the remote, voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and the Eufy Home app on your smartphone.

Typically listing for $300, you can leave the tedious task of vacuuming to the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for only $180 on Amazon.

