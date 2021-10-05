Amazon is practically giving away this robot vacuum today

  1. Deals
Do you need help in keeping your home’s floor clean? Then you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday deals to finally take advantage of robot vacuum deals. Roomba deals come to mind, but there are alternatives such as the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which you can purchase as part of early Amazon Black Friday deals at $30 off with an additional $50 discount upon checkout, bringing the robot vacuum’s price down to just $150 from its original price of $230.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S comes with a triple-filter system and offers suction power of 1,300Pa, so it will have no trouble picking up dirt and grime from your floor, while maintaining quiet operation so it won’t be a nuisance to everyone at home. The robot vacuum is capable of running for up to 100 minutes, which should be more than enough time to clean a significant portion of your floor before having to return to its charging base, ready for the next cleaning session.

With BoostIQ, the robot vacuum automatically increases suction power when there’s a need for it, and with infrared sensors and drop-sensing technology, it can dodge obstacles and avoid falls while it moves around doing its job. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S also has an anti-scratch tempered glass top cover, which protects it while it slips underneath furniture for cleaning spots beyond your sight.

Avoid the chaos of the holiday shopping season by taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. The robot vacuum is available with a $30 discount with an additional $50 off upon checkout, lowering its price to $150 from its original price of $230. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so if you’re already looking forward to all the benefits of owning the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a steal with Amazon’s discount, but it’s not the only robot vacuum that you can get for cheap today. If you’d like to look at other options, check out some of the best robot vacuum deals that you can shop right now across several retailers.

