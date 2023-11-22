While robot vacuums have evolved in recent years to include self-emptying technology, many of them still rely on disposable dust bags that must be replaced when full. Changing out those bags can create an even bigger mess, especially when there’s dust, dirt, and debris involved. Recognizing this, Eureka has equipped its e10s robot vacuum base station with a dustbag-free emptying system. When the vacuum is done cleaning, or between sessions, it will return to the base to empty its dustbin into a “dust cup,” which you can easily empty with the press of a button. No bags to swap out and no messes.

But even better, the e10s base also uses multi-cyclonic separation technology to efficiently differentiate between dust and fine particles. This prevents dust from accumulating on the filters, which would eventually decrease suction power. As filters clog and get dirty, it restricts airflow. That doesn’t happen with the multi-cyclonic technology in Eureka’s robot vacuum. That’s not all it offers, however, as it’s a feature-rich system that combines both a smart vacuum and a mop.

You might be interested to know that for Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, Eureka is offering $250 off the e10s, which is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo with a self-emptying base.

Why you should buy the Eureka e10s robot vacuum and mop with bagless self-emptying dock

The e10s vacuum is a combo unit that incorporates both a robot vacuum and a mop in one. First, it will vacuum, then it will mop, and intelligent mop-lifting technology ensures that your carpets and rugs don’t get wet and soiled again after a clean. Dual brush heads will sweep dust, debris, and things like pet hair into the suction port, which then gets emptied into the vacuum’s dustbin. After that dustbin is full, it will return to its dock to empty or recharge. The vacuum’s base dust cup is big enough to hold debris for up to 45 days before it needs to be emptied after regular cleanings.

In terms of cleaning performance and obstacle avoidance, the Eureka e10s doesn’t fall short of any competitor in its price range, outperforming even some of the top-tier robots currently available. With 4,000 pascals of suction power, the e10s is strong enough to pick up any and all debris littering your floors. Expect a spotless clean but also one that requires very little hand-holding. The precision LiDAR navigation tech ensures the vacuum can navigate the average home without problems. It won’t get stuck on obstacles or run into furniture, and it can even get into corners and near furniture edges with no complications. The battery allows it to run for up to 180 minutes per clean, but even if your house is big enough that it needs to recharge between sessions, it will return to the dock on its own to do that without any input from you.

Fully customized app controls allow you to see what the vacuum is doing and configure various settings like cleaning schedules, establishing no-go zones, which are off-limits areas, and much more.

The real benefits come from the bagless dust cup in the base station. It saves extra time and money, on top of what the vacuum already offers. You’re not spending what you normally would on dustbags, not spending the time to swap them out, and you don’t ever have to worry about having enough refills or ordering them. Moreover, if each dustbag costs about $6, and you’re changing them out monthly, that’s a total annual savings of about $72 when you’re not using bags at all. Plus, with the multi-cyclonic technology that separates dust and fine particles, you’re not changing out the filters as often either, for even more savings. You’re doing your part for the environment there, too, because it means fewer parts and waste end up in local landfills.

When all is said and done, money talks, so you’ll be happy to know that Eureka is offering an incredible Black Friday deal, good from November 17 until November 27. You can expect to save $250 on the e10s, which comes with the bagless self-emptying dock. Normally $700, that drops the price to just $450. But hurry, this deal is not going to last long. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a highly efficient robot vacuum and mop combo without all the added burdens of a dustbag-based system.

