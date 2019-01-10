Share

You’ve decided that 2019 is the year you curb your delivery habit and start getting intimate with your kitchen. After all, you want to eat well, eat clean, and be able to prepare your own meals. The only problem is that you’re not sure how to begin. Well, here are some fantastic kitchen products to aid your journey into healthy eating:

Portion control is certainly an important component of healthy eating. A simple food scale allows you to quickly weigh your food to ensure you don’t overeat. And this scale from Ozeri is a great option. Sleek and compact, it’s easy to store. Additionally, the large LCD screen and oversize buttons mean the scale is a breeze to use. Just as critically, you can get precise graduations of .005 ounces/1 gram (the scale itself measures up to 12 lbs) and can have the weight displayed in kilograms, grams, pounds, or ounces. There’s even an automatic Tare button that calculates the weight of your ingredients by subtracting the container weight. What convenience!

We all operate on the assumption that salad is healthy. Nevertheless, it’s easy for the calories to add up the minute you start pouring on dressing. Fortunately, the Norpro measure salad dressing sauce shaker with mixing blade makes it easy to whip up your own low-cal alternatives. Simply fill the bottle with whatever ingredients you choose and shake. The end result will be a smooth, well-blended dressing. And you can even refrigerate whatever is leftover.

Your breakfast isn’t complete until you slam down a refreshing glass of juice. But sadly, most store-bought options are packed with sugar. What’s worse? Many brands only contain a negligible amount of fruit. Stop pouring additives down your gullet and start enjoying the satisfaction of making your own juice. After all, the Black & Decker Extractor turns all of your favorite fruits and veggies into delicious beverages. It’s designed with a 400-watt motor that quickly separates fresh juice from the pulp. The juicer is also easy to use as the controls are rather intuitive. And don’t worry about having to clean a huge mess – all removable parts are dishwasher safe. Finally, the device is vertically oriented, allowing you to save precious countertop space.

If you’re anything like us, you sometimes have a heavy hand when using olive oil. And while it is full of good fats and antioxidants, you don’t want to go overboard. This olive oil sprayer ensures you won’t (accidentally?) douse your food. It can be filled with up to 100 ml of your favorite oils and the transparent glass bottle makes it easy to see the dosage. The sprayer is also made from non-toxic, eco-friendly materials and can be cleaned with just a little warm water and a dollop of detergent.

Trying to cut down on carbs but miss twirling pasta around your fork? There’s an easy solution. Get a spiralizer and turn your vegetables into “noodles.” Seriously, they make a great substitute. And since the SimpleTaste Spiral Slicer comes with 5 different blades, you can create the type and texture you like. Once you start using the spiralizer you’ll forget all about pasta (we can’t actually guarantee that).

If you want to eat healthy and clean, invest in a steamer. And this model from Farberware is a solid choice. A 3-quart covered sauce pot and steamer insert, it heats food quickly and evenly. It’s also equipped with a self-basting lid to lock in moisture. Additionally, the steamer’s comfortable handles guarantee you’ll be able to maintain a tight grasp. But the best part? It’s dishwasher safe. So after enjoying a plate of steamed dumplings or fish (or whatever you choose), you won’t have to deal with a huge mess. Hallelujah.

Is your addiction to smoothies and shakes hitting your hips and your wallet? Purchase an immersion blender (and some fresh ingredients) and start making your own. This particular blender from Ovente is manufactured with a powerful 500-watt motor, 6-speed control dial and turbo pulse buttons. Hence you’re guaranteed to get the consistency you desire. The blender is also ergonomically designed and features a non-slip, easy-to-grip handle. Plus, it even fits into most mixing bowls. And if you’re feeling daring, you can use it to make healthy soups, sauces, and marinades as well. See – it really is multi-purpose.

We can all agree that microwave popcorn is tasty. Unfortunately, many brands are also packed with chemicals, preservatives, and unnecessary calories. But with the Cuisinart EasyPop, you can prepare your own healthy version at home. Indeed, this popcorn maker only uses hot air to cook the kernels (though it does come equipped with a butter warming tray as well). And you won’t have to wait long to enjoy your snack. The EasyPop makes up to 10 cups of popcorn in under three minutes. You have to admire that speed.

Trying to cut down on your intake of saturated fats? Well then you might be interested in a yolk extractor. Made from easy-to-clean, heat-resistant silicone, this device allows you to quickly separate egg whites from the yolk. Simply place the egg in the Cluck, squeeze and then slowly release the pressure. Your yolk will disappear. It’s almost like magic. Almost.

It can be difficult to maintain healthy eating habits if you work long hours. Who wants to prepare a big meal after a long day? Thankfully, the Instant Pot makes cooking a breeze. It’s an all-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, saute-er and warmer. Moreover, it features 10 smart, built-in programs, 7 preset temperatures, cooks up to four hours and keeps food warm for up to 10 hours. Best of all, since it hold 8 quarts, the Instant Pot is perfect for feeding busy families.

Developing healthy eating habits is easier than you think. And the tools listed above will certainly provide the boost you need!

