Amazon’s Prime Day deals are now underway. If you’re looking for a new phone and don’t fancy holding out or (presumably) paying through the roof for the iPhone 12, you’ll find some amazing Prime Day smartphone deals around, like the Samsung Galaxy S20, now available for $750, down from its original price of $1,000 — so you’re saving $250. Pick up this phone from Amazon over Prime Day and you’ll automatically get this discount.

With its 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate, everything from gaming to Netflix binges look great on the Samsung Galaxy S20. It’s a slim, light phone that feels great in your hand, weighing in at just 5.74 ounces, and its compact size is perfect if you like to sling your phone in your pocket. It features an excellent 12-megapixel main camera, and a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, plus a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Not only will you be able to snap some of the best selfies with this phone, but it takes decent shots in night mode too — something not all phones can promise.

The Galaxy S20 is ideal if you don’t want to spend the extra cash on the larger S20 Plus or Ultra — or tote around a larger, bulkier handset. Although it’s the smallest of the S20 range, it’s not so small that you’ll find yourself wishing for a bigger screen, in fact, it’s slightly larger than the screen on the Galaxy S10. It’s available in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Gray, or Cosmic Black, to suit your tastes, and has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plenty for all your apps, photos, and files — expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Battery life is adequate for a full day’s use, and the phone is future-proof, with 5G connectivity.

With $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 this Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $750, this is the time to bag yourself a bargain if you’re looking for a compact smartphone with an impressive screen, excellent camera, 5G connectivity, and expandable storage. You’ll need to move fast though, as this deal is only valid over Prime Day, October 13.

