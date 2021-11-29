In the spirit of the holiday shopping season, retailers are offering some of the best Cyber Monday deals on all kinds of tech, like computers, game consoles, and beyond. But PC gamers want one thing, and one thing only — Cyber Monday gaming PC deals! We’ve got you covered, as we’ve taken the time to scout out the best deals and gather them all below. But bear in mind the PC market is seeing a lot of availability problems these days due to the microchip shortages. You’ll definitely want to shop these right away if you’re interested!

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1070m with AMD Ryzen 5 – $625, was $725

Why buy:

AMD Ryzen 5 six-core processor with 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz clock speeds

NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Super with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated VRAM

Includes keyboard and mouse

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 built-in

This Pavilion Gaming PC should run most games at medium to high settings, except for a few outliers. As we go through the specifications, note that you can upgrade some of these options for a little more money. The AMD Ryzen 5 4600G six-core processor, for example, can be swapped for an AMD Ryzen 7 4700G eight-core processor. It also features 8GB of DDR4 RAM or more, a 256GB solid-state drive, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

It comes with Windows 11 installed, as well as a keyboard and mouse. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 are onb oard, the latter for connecting wireless peripherals and accessories. The chassis, or case, is adorned with a shadow black finish and acid green chrome accents, including the logo. It will look great on your desk.

Normally, you’d have to pony up $750 to make this gaming PC yours. But for Cyber Monday, HP has discounted the Pavilion to $625 with free shipping. Don’t wait on this one, as most of HP’s other Cyber Monday deals sold out quickly.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5 – $900, was $1,000

Why buy:

Intel Core i5 processor with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB GDDR6 dedicated VRAM

Includes keyboard and mouse

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 built-in

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is ready to frag. Inside is an Intel Core i5 six-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The GPU is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, delivering some fantastic performance and frame rates in-game. You get both wireless and wired LAN, with 802.11ax standards for Wi-Fi. Bluetooth 5.0 is also on board to sync wireless gear.

Thanks to the GPU, you can connect up to two monitors to this single desktop. It’s perfect for multitasking or playing dual-monitor-supported games. Four USB 3.1 ports support fast transfer speeds, and USB is backward-compatible, so 2.0 devices work just fine. Finally, it comes with Windows 11, so no need to upgrade!

Instead of paying $1,000 for this awesome gaming PC, you can pay just $900 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday — and it includes free shipping. This deal is probably going to sell out quickly, too! Both of these systems were good enough to include in our list of the best Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals. So you can bet that somebody already has their eye on them!

