Digital Trends
Deals

Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches get hefty price cuts for Memorial Day

Jacob Kienlen
By

Smartwatches are one of the most popular mobile devices on the market right now. With big brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit all offering their own take on these fancy wearables, there are plenty of options to choose from. Smartwatches can get pretty expensive, but if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount to pick one up, Amazon is offering some great deals during its Memorial Day sale. If you have an iPhone and are looking for savings on the Apple Watch, we’ve already tracked those down for you. If you’re an Android user, however, we’ve managed to dig up some solid deals on Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches for you to take a look at.

With huge Memorial Day sales from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and more, now is a great time to save on the tech you’ve always wanted. Here are a few of the best smartwatch deals we’ve found so far:

Samsung Gear S3— $131 off

top tech of ifa 2016 award winners gear s3 frontier

If you’re not a fan of any of the tech Apple produces, Samsung makes some really solid smartwatches for Android fans out there. We actually got our hands on this particular wearable and put it to the test. We even liked enough to give it a solid 7 out of 10 in our review, which makes it one of the better options out there. With this smartwatch, you can text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is normally priced at $350, but a whopping $131 discount from Amazon brings the price down to just $219 for a Memorial Day weekend.

Garmin Vivoactive 3— $55 off

garmin vivoactive 3 review 15067
Lee Crane/Digital Trends

The Vivoactive 3 packs a lot of great features: Along with a full suite of activity and health tracking functions, this wearable comes with great built-in additions like a heart rate monitor and GPS. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 also syncs with your phone like a normal smartwatch to deliver messages and notifications right to the smartwatch’s color display as well as to upload your data to your Garmin Connect account for long-term fitness tracking and progress monitoring.

The standard Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is normally priced at $250 on Amazon, but a $55 Memorial Day discount drops the price to just $195.

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch— $80

best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle

The Apple Watch, Samsung Gear S3, and Garmin Vivoactive 3 are good watches, but even with substantial price cuts, they are still pretty expensive. If you don’t care about going with a brand you know and just want a simple, straightforward option, the Amazfit Bip is definitely a cheap smartwatch you should take a look at. Despite a low price point, this wearable comes with built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking capabilities, and one-way smartphone notifications. Beyond that, it also has a lengthy 30-day battery life, so you won’t need to charge it as often as many of the other watches out there.

This Amazfit smartwatch is normally priced at $100 on Amazon, but a recent $20 discount has it going for just $80 right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
lg c9 oled tv review 321532
Deals

The Best 4K TV deals for Memorial Day: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get discounts

Credit cards at the ready — there's a massive sale on 4K TVs to celebrate Memorial Day, and with pricing starting as low as $230 for a 40-inch and $330 for a 55-inch, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals, including a few Memorial Day weekend offers, right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam multi purpose wi fi video monitoring system 3
Smart Home

Walmart offers sweet deals on Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor

Parenting is an amazing experience, but wondering how newborns and infants are at night can be nerve-wracking. Baby monitors can ease some of the stress by letting you check on the baby without entering the room.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart thermostat deals - Nest 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats for Memorial Day

If you’re tired of constantly adjusting your thermostat and you want a smarter (not to mention more eco-friendly) way to keep cool this spring and summer, then these Nest and Ecobee smart thermostat deals are just what the doctor ordered.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Qustodio
Deals

Qustodio drops prices 10% on premium parental control software plans

With school almost out for summer, now is a prime time to keep your children's content consumption in check and protect your own peace of mind with Qustodio's premium parental control software plans, now available at 10% off.
Posted By William Hank
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

With savings on high-caliber Nintendo Switch games, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is a great time to pick up something new to play. There are even a few deals on accessories to beef up your console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games PS4 bundle God of War
Gaming

GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Some of the deals at the Gamestop Memorial Day sale include PS4 and Xbox bundles that come with essential games like God of War or Forza Horizon 3. If you're just looking to scoop up games, used titles are 50% off throughout the event.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
amazon slashes price on instant pot duo plus60 for this memorial day sale plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable pressur
Smart Home

Amazon slices the price on Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 for this Memorial Day sale

Amazon dropped the price on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6-quart, 9-in-1 multi-use cooker for this year's Memorial Day Sale. The right size for 4-to-6 people, the 6-quart DUO Plus 60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Xbox One X games and accessories for Memorial Day

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you're just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best presidents day vacuum deals shark ion rv750
Deals

Roomba and Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaners get big price cuts for Memorial Day

Your Memorial Day BBQ is all planned out, but what about the post-party cleanup? If you act quickly enough you might be able to get some robot help in time for the cleanup thanks to a few good sales on robot vacuums this weekend.
Posted By Ed Oswald
sony soundbar memorial day sales sound bar
Deals

Sony soundbar systems get huge discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Without a decent soundbar to back up your smart TV, you could easily end up with pretty underwhelming television experience. With so many Memorial Day sales going on right now, it's a great time to pick up a Sony soundbar.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Dell drops huge savings on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops for Memorial Day

We've seen a lot of different Memorial Day sales come down the pipeline this week, but some of the best so far have been from Dell. With big discounts on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen