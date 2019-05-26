Share

Smartwatches are one of the most popular mobile devices on the market right now. With big brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit all offering their own take on these fancy wearables, there are plenty of options to choose from. Smartwatches can get pretty expensive, but if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount to pick one up, Amazon is offering some great deals during its Memorial Day sale. If you have an iPhone and are looking for savings on the Apple Watch, we’ve already tracked those down for you. If you’re an Android user, however, we’ve managed to dig up some solid deals on Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches for you to take a look at.

With huge Memorial Day sales from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and more, now is a great time to save on the tech you’ve always wanted. Here are a few of the best smartwatch deals we’ve found so far:

Samsung Gear S3 — $131 off

If you’re not a fan of any of the tech Apple produces, Samsung makes some really solid smartwatches for Android fans out there. We actually got our hands on this particular wearable and put it to the test. We even liked enough to give it a solid 7 out of 10 in our review, which makes it one of the better options out there. With this smartwatch, you can text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is normally priced at $350, but a whopping $131 discount from Amazon brings the price down to just $219 for a Memorial Day weekend.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $55 off

The Vivoactive 3 packs a lot of great features: Along with a full suite of activity and health tracking functions, this wearable comes with great built-in additions like a heart rate monitor and GPS. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 also syncs with your phone like a normal smartwatch to deliver messages and notifications right to the smartwatch’s color display as well as to upload your data to your Garmin Connect account for long-term fitness tracking and progress monitoring.

The standard Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is normally priced at $250 on Amazon, but a $55 Memorial Day discount drops the price to just $195.

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch — $80

The Apple Watch, Samsung Gear S3, and Garmin Vivoactive 3 are good watches, but even with substantial price cuts, they are still pretty expensive. If you don’t care about going with a brand you know and just want a simple, straightforward option, the Amazfit Bip is definitely a cheap smartwatch you should take a look at. Despite a low price point, this wearable comes with built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking capabilities, and one-way smartphone notifications. Beyond that, it also has a lengthy 30-day battery life, so you won’t need to charge it as often as many of the other watches out there.

This Amazfit smartwatch is normally priced at $100 on Amazon, but a recent $20 discount has it going for just $80 right now.