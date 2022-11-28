 Skip to main content
This 13-inch laptop is $119 for Cyber Monday (yes, you read that right)

Aaron Mamiit
By
A bird's eye view of a blue Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop on a white background.
Gateway/Walmart

Here’s one of the cheapest Cyber Monday laptop deals that you’ll find this year — the Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for a very affordable $119, which is nearly half its original price of $229 following a $110 discount. You’ll want to hurry if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer from Walmart though because dependable laptops going for this low always sell out quickly. Click that Buy Now button while there are still stocks from the retailer.

Why you should buy the Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

You won’t get performance similar to the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops for its price, but the Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a reliable device that offers amazing value for your hard-earned cash. The 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution is rare to see on a laptop this cheap, so it’s going to be an amazing entertainment device. It will also help boost your productivity when you’re in work mode because it comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode pre-installed on its 128GB hard drive, plus a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal that grants access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive.

The Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Mobile processor, the Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications aren’t impressive by any means, but if you’re just planning to use the laptop for basic tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations, they’re more than enough. The laptop also supports LTE connectivity and comes with a 1.0MP webcam, for lag-free video calls and online meetings.

If you need a new laptop, don’t let Cyber Monday deals end without buying one at a discount. If you’re on a tight budget, turn your attention towards the Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which Walmart is selling for just $119. That’s $110 in savings from its sticker price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. If you’re interested, add the Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook to your cart and check out immediately, because we’re not sure if it will still be priced this low by the end of the day.

