It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

While you won’t often find the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook listed among the best laptops on the market, for it’s unbelievably low price point it offers more value than even many of the best budget laptops. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes the this laptop a great option for people whose work consists mostly of keeping up with emails, browsing the web, word processing and spreadsheet work, and binge-watching their favorite shows. The 64GB of storage is enough to house most people’s favorite apps, and if more is needed for things like photos and music, some of the best cloud storage services are a good and often reasonably priced option.

Some of the best Chromebooks are also worth exploring if you’re interested in the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, though few offer the screen real estate this laptop brings to the table. The 14-inch screen makes getting through homework and office assignments a breeze, and its Full HD resolution makes taking in digital content a relatively immersive experience for such an affordable laptop. It has a built-in webcam for interacting with friends, family, and collaborators online, and it’s even able to reach over eight hours of battery life on a single charge. This laptop makes great accompaniment in the classroom, at the office, and at the coffee shop.

You can take home the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $99 at Walmart right now. This deal isn’t expected to last long, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim the laptop while you can. Its regular price is $229, making the savings from this deal an impressive $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

