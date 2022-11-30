If you lived in the late 90s and early 2000s, you might be familiar with Gateway, and while they disappeared for a while, they’re back and have a couple of great budget laptops. For example, this surprisingly good Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is discounted by Walmart to $139 from its original $169 price tag.

Why you should buy the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

One of the most impressive features of the Gateway Ultra Slim is the 15.6-inch that runs an FHD resolution, something we rarely see in this price range. That means you have all the screen space you need to run apps, open browser tabs, or do other similar work, making this one of the best budget laptops for work or school. Under the hood, it runs an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor, which is a budget CPU, and not all that powerful, but it’s more than enough to get productivity work done and for general day-to-day usage. It also has 4GB of RAM, which is a little underpowered, so we’d encourage an upgrade up to 8GB when you can swing it — you’ll get a good boost to usability.

Besides that, it has 128 GB of storage, which is also a bit on the lower end, so it might be worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement it. As for the overall build, it’s relatively solid, and while there’s a little flex in the keyboard, it’s not too bad. It also has a surprisingly good eight hours or so of battery life. It’s quite slim at just 0.8 inches, so it’s easy to carry around and take with you if you’re at work or school. Gateway has even thrown in a 1MP front-facing camera for zoom meetings, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi so that you can connect your devices without issue.

Overall, while this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook isn’t going to win any awards for being one of the best laptops, it’s excellent for those who need something to do basic work and get online. Luckily, this deal from Walmart brings it down to $139 from $169, so it’s more affordable for those who need it.

Editors' Recommendations