Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today

If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.

Why you should buy the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

Let’s jump straight into the specs from our laptop buying guide, because we know you’re super curious why a laptop is this cheap. The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook has 128GB storage and 4GB memory, running on an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with Windows 10 S. If you’re among those who groaned at 128 GB, note that it also comes with a Micro SD slot for up to 512GB of extra space. You’ll also be pleasantly surprised that the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook has USB 3.0, USB-C, HDMI, and a headphone jack port as well. Plus, there’s the 1.0 MP webcam, which is probably enough to get you through that job interview at the very least.

Also, as mentioned in our best laptop deals entry for this very same laptop, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook actually loads quite fast. If you’re using a desktop right now, or even a MacBook, that might not sound like the most exciting selling point ever. However, for computers at this price point, it’s a major quality-of-life bonus. The battery life is only 8.5 hours, but any battery issues can easily be mitigated by carrying your charging cord around with you.

If you’re ready to snag a good deal on a laptop, then be sure to pick up the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook while Walmart still has it at this incredibly low price. This is a $169 laptop selling for only $139 — that’s a full $30 off. Again, we don’t know when the deal will end, so it is best to take advantage of the deal now.

