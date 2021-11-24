There’s no better way to start building a smart home security system than by picking up this incredible Google Nest Doorbell Black Friday deal that sees the price getting slashed by $80, bringing it down to just $150. Like many of the best Black Friday deals on smart home devices, it’s going to be at the top of many holiday shopping lists this season as more people adopt smart safety measures. If you’re interested in this deal, then there’s no time to wait! Hit that “Buy Now” button and get your Google Nest Doorbell as soon as possible.

Buy Now

Today’s best Google Nest Doorbell Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

24/7 streaming and a 3-hour snapshot history

Delivers HD video with bright, clear images

Compatible with 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless networks

Integrates with other Nest security devices and Google Home

The Google Nest Hello is a top-notch video doorbell that helps keep your home safe, and you can pick it up right now for only $150. That’s a whopping $80 discount on the regular price of $230, or 34% off! Keep reading to find out what makes this device so special.

The Google Nest Hello video doorbell replaces the existing wired doorbell on your home, so you can quickly get it up and running. On top of providing the same chime when someone rings up your door, you can also set it to trigger notifications on your phone. It also monitors the front of your house 24/7, so you can keep tabs on people who walk up to your door even if they don’t ring the doorbell. Smart facial recognition recognizes if the person is familiar or not, and it uses A.I. to tell the difference between people and objects.

The continuous video recording is clear and crisp, producing visible images even in the middle of the night. You can also view snapshots from the last 3 hours to check the footage. All of your recorded events are categorized based on specific triggers, sound, motion capture, or facial recognition, and you can monitor all of the different events throughout the day. There’s also two-way talk that lets you talk with people outside your door. For example, if you’re out, but need to tell a delivery driver to leave a package on your doorstep, you can easily hop on two-way talk to converse with them.

The Google Nest Hello is a terrific, high-tech way to add an extra layer of security to your home, and one of the best video doorbells on the shelves. Right now, you can pick one up for just $150 at Staples, which is $80 off the regular price. They’re already putting a limit on how many each customer can pick up, so they definitely expect these to be in high demand over the holidays. Make sure to get yours as soon as you can!

Buy Now

Should you shop this Google Nest Doorbell Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Get it now. Cyber Monday is almost always just a rehash of the best Black Friday deals, so you’re unlikely to see significantly better prices if you choose to wait. On top of that, in-demand smart-home items are likely to be in thin stocking this year, so if you don’t get it right now, you might have to wait even longer to pick one up at a discount.

If you find a better price on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel the order or return the item. However, this deal might not last forever — in fact, it could end before the day ends. That’s why you should pick up this Google Nest doorbell sooner than later.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations