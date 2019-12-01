A smart display is more than just a pretty screen that can scroll through your photos (even though most smart displays are cheaper than digital photo frames.) A smart display can show a host of important information, videos, recipes, and much more. Right now, both the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show 5 are both significantly discounted for Cyber Monday. This is the perfect time to pick which one you prefer and beef up your smart home with a bright new display, but choosing between the two can be difficult — especially with so many Amazon device deals this Cyber Monday right now.

Nest Hub is bigger

If screen size is a big factor for you, the Nest Hub has the advantage. Its screen is a 7-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1024 x 600. The Amazon Echo Show 5 only has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 960 x 480. The Nest Hub also has several features that might give it the edge, like an ambient brightness sensor that detects the light level in the room and automatically adjusts the display.

Echo Show 5 has more features

While the Nest has the edge when it comes to screen size and resolution, the Echo Show is ultimately more functional. This is mostly because the Amazon Alexa platform is stronger than Google Home’s currently is. Amazon has sunk more time and research into it, resulting in over 80,000 Alexa skills. You can play Jeopardy, stream compatible security cameras straight to the Echo Show, and make video calls. You can also watch Prime Video through the device.

On the other hand, the Nest Hub is nothing to sneeze at. It has a lot of features, too – like the ability to stream YouTube. It also has the Home View feature’ which gives you a bird’s-eye view of your smart home devices — their current status, whether they are turned on, etc. Unfortunately, the Nest Hub does not have a camera, so video calls are out of the question.

Nest Hub is more expensive

Of the available deals, the Echo Show 5 is the most affordable at $50. The fact that it comes with four months of Amazon Music for free doesn’t hurt, either. The Nest Hub is available through Best Buy for $80 (discounted $50 from its normal price) but doesn’t include any extra perks – unless you consider extra color options as a perk. The Nest Hub comes in four colors, where the Echo Show only comes in two.

In both prices and features, the Echo Show 5 is the better value. However, if you’re dedicated to the Google ecosystem and you don’t want to move out of it, the Nest Hub is still a great deal that’s worth picking up.

There are plenty of great smart home deals going on right now. We’ve already found huge discounts on Ring Video Doorbells, Roomba Robot Vacuums, and home security cameras.

