Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops a cool deal on the Google Nest Hub, now only $79

Erica Katherina
By
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 1 900x600 c

Smart displays are the tech world’s latest offering in the smart home department. This emerging technology combines the function of a smart speaker and a tablet-sized touchscreen, making it a useful helper and entertainment buddy in your home. Walmart currently has a solid deal on the Google Nest Hub that you may want to check out. Normally $149, the retail giant has slashed its price down to $79.

The Google Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub) is a solid option for those who prefer a Google Home control speaker with a small touchscreen. It also doesn’t have a camera which is a plus point if you are protective of your privacy.

BUY NOW

This smart display is relatively small and can fit in any part of your home without taking up much space. It’s perfect to perch on a nightstand or side table and has a fascinating shelf-friendly tech which includes the ability to show your latest photos via direct connection to Google Photos or a simple settings shift. Other clever features are the Ambient EQ that automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen so it blends into the room, and the Interpreter Mode that lets you communicate with others in different languages.

Perhaps what makes the Nest Hub most exciting is its smart home control functionalities. It has a pull-down screen that provides an organized list of the connected smart home devices and their status. You can either use the screen or your voice to control lights, locks, plugs, cameras, and other compatible devices.

The addition of the screen makes interacting with Google Assistant more fun and convenient. If you want a tutorial on how to cook lasagna, you can use the touchscreen to select from the results. If you want to know how your commute will be, you can ask Google to show you a live traffic update. Other things you can do include watching the news, making shopping lists, and viewing footage from your compatible security camera.

The only underwhelming thing about the Nest Hub is its sound quality. It lacks the bass and treble and is not that loud to create an enjoyable listening experience. But overall, it’s an excellent smart display with a focus on smart home controls and Google Assistant. Order yours today for only $79 and enjoy three months of ad-free YouTube Music Premium at no additional cost.

Looking for more great stuff? Find smart display deals and other Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Smart Home

Best Amazon and Walmart July 4th deals on Alexa and Google smart speakers

Amazon and Walmart are gearing up for Prime Day 2019 with early deals on smart home devices. The retail giants are going head-to-head this 4th of July on smart speaker prices, the devices you need to talk with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is prime now amazon day packages
Deals

Here’s how to shop Amazon’s Prime Day without paying for Prime itself

All those Prime Day deals piqued your interest, but that $129 yearly commitment scaring you away? We've got a method for you to take advantage of the deals without ever having to pay for Prime. All it takes are a few brief moments of your…
Posted By Ed Oswald
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
logitech g533 wireless gaming headset amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Pre-Prime Day gaming deal: Amazon takes $74 off Logitech G533 wireless headset

Although the Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset only works with PC, it excels at what it does – comfortable and dependable wireless functionality. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $74.
Posted By Erica Katherina
germ guardian ac9200wca air purifier amazon deal gg ap jpg
Deals

Amazon cuts a whopping 40% off on Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier

Air purifiers provide a solution of filtering the airborne contaminants invisible to the naked eye. Amazon has a deal on the Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier that brings the list price of $500 down to $300. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
amazon free time unlimited headphones deal
Deals

Prime Day deal: Get free pair of kids’ headphones with Amazon Free Time Unlimited

Amazon Free Time Unlimited is a great way to let your kids enjoy safe, family-friendly online content, and through July, non-Prime members can score a three-month subscription for just $3 and get a pair of kids' headphones as a free bonus.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon buys whole foods market
Deals

Celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2019 at Whole Foods Market with some great deals

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is offering special deals beginning July 10 and running through July 16, including daily specials, weeklong deals, and even a $10 Amazon credit to use during Prime Day if you spend $10 in-store or through…
Posted By Ed Oswald
dell inspiron 17 inch 3780 laptop on sale for less than 800
Deals

Dell Inspiron 3780 laptop is now on sale for less than $800

Are you looking to upgrade your laptop this summer? If so, Dell is having a great sale on this 17.3-inch Inspiron 3780 laptop, which is perfect for those who love to stream movies and TV shows while at home or on the go. Here's everything…
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Dell UltraSharp 34 inch curved monitor
Deals

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale saves you up to $500 on an UltraSharp monitor

High-end monitors can cost as much as a custom-built PC, but Dell’s “Black Friday in July” sale is your chance to score one at a discount. These UltraSharp monitor deals can save you hundreds, and Dell is even throwing in a free gift…
Posted By Lucas Coll
dyson pure cool tower air purifier fan best buy price slash and
Deals

Best Buy blows $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan

In time for the summer allergy season, Best Buy is giving out a cool $100 price cut on the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan. You can have yours today for a steal at only $300 instead of $400.
Posted By Jufer Cooper