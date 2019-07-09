Walmart drops a cool deal on the Google Nest Hub, now only $79

Share

Smart displays are the tech world’s latest offering in the smart home department. This emerging technology combines the function of a smart speaker and a tablet-sized touchscreen, making it a useful helper and entertainment buddy in your home. Walmart currently has a solid deal on the Google Nest Hub that you may want to check out. Normally $149, the retail giant has slashed its price down to $79.

The Google Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub) is a solid option for those who prefer a Google Home control speaker with a small touchscreen. It also doesn’t have a camera which is a plus point if you are protective of your privacy.

This smart display is relatively small and can fit in any part of your home without taking up much space. It’s perfect to perch on a nightstand or side table and has a fascinating shelf-friendly tech which includes the ability to show your latest photos via direct connection to Google Photos or a simple settings shift. Other clever features are the Ambient EQ that automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen so it blends into the room, and the Interpreter Mode that lets you communicate with others in different languages.

Perhaps what makes the Nest Hub most exciting is its smart home control functionalities. It has a pull-down screen that provides an organized list of the connected smart home devices and their status. You can either use the screen or your voice to control lights, locks, plugs, cameras, and other compatible devices.

The addition of the screen makes interacting with Google Assistant more fun and convenient. If you want a tutorial on how to cook lasagna, you can use the touchscreen to select from the results. If you want to know how your commute will be, you can ask Google to show you a live traffic update. Other things you can do include watching the news, making shopping lists, and viewing footage from your compatible security camera.

The only underwhelming thing about the Nest Hub is its sound quality. It lacks the bass and treble and is not that loud to create an enjoyable listening experience. But overall, it’s an excellent smart display with a focus on smart home controls and Google Assistant. Order yours today for only $79 and enjoy three months of ad-free YouTube Music Premium at no additional cost.

