If you’re dying to get your mitts on Google’s newest flagship smartphone but have been waiting for a discount, then the first Pixel 6 Black Friday deal has finally arrived. Better yet, you don’t even have to switch service providers or sign up for any new plans as you do with most Black Friday phone deals, as this one comes unlocked so you can activate it with a carrier of your choosing. The sales started early this year and the best Black Friday deals are already going fast, though, so you’ll have to hurry. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google Pixel 6 and how you can save some cash right now.

Today’s best Pixel 6 Black Friday deal

The Google Pixel 6, as you probably surmised from the name, is the sixth iteration of the software giant’s flagship smartphone. It was only recently unveiled on October 19, so deals on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been scarce — so far mostly limited to carrier sign-up offers that typically require you to switch carriers, trade in an old device, sign up for an unlimited plan (usually with a new line), or buy two phones to get a discount. However, Best Buy has a Pixel 6 Black Friday deal right now that lets you grab a 128GB model for just $499 when you activate it with T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. That’s a $100 savings and the best price we’ve seen so far on an unlocked Pixel 6.

The Pixel smartphone lineup is a relative newcomer to the mobile world compared to seasoned vets like Apple and Samsung, even if Google was one of the names behind the Android OS. Nonetheless, the Pixel phones quickly became some of our favorites, although the Pixel 5 release was admittedly a bit disappointing. Check out our Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 5 comparison for more details on that. Thankfully, Google heeded user feedback when developing the Pixel 6, bringing back everything we love about these high-value flagships.

In particular, the Google Pixel 6 sports a gorgeous screen, a nicely updated design, and Android’s great software interface — no surprise coming from Google — an excellent camera module, all in a package that is quite affordable in an age where prices for flagships regularly range from $900 (like the Pixel 6 Pro, the premium sibling) to more than a grand. It even beat out Samsung’s flagship offering in our Google Pixel 6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 head-to-head, and at a cheaper price point, to boot.

Note, however, that this Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is on the standard model, not the Pixel 6 Pro — you might have to wait a bit longer for a good standalone discount on Google’s higher-end flagship. That said, $100 off of an unlocked Pixel 6 when you activate with your carrier through Best Buy is a solid bargain on what is easily the best sub-$800 Android smartphone of 2021.

Should You Shop This Pixel 6 Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

The Black Friday shopping event tends to last till the following Monday, i.e. also known as Cyber Monday. However, there is a high chance you will not get the same high discount on Cyber Monday as you will on Black Friday. If you have been looking to buy the Google Pixel 6 since its launch, Black Friday will be the best day to go buy yours. The $100 discount on the Pixel 6 is unlikely to be surpassed by any other, better deal in near future. As we’ve said above, the Pixel 6 has had a supply crunch but, you can beat that if you act quickly and book your phone today. The global chip shortage is the likely cause for this delay and that is expected to soil people’s plans to shop for new products for the next several months.

While the Pixel 6 is one of the most rewarding Black Friday 2021 deals, you will also have the option to cancel your order if you get a better deal on Cyber Monday — although, we honestly don’t think the price falls below this anytime soon. In case of any unfortunate delay in shipping, the option for cancellation and full refund also stands. But, the oh-so-sweet $100 discount might not be last if you wait until later. So, grab the benefit of this great Pixel 6 Black Friday deal before you can blame yourself!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations