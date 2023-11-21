As we all know, Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your phone. Prices just drop around this time. And that’s especially true when you use premium phones like Samsung phones, where prices are typically high and deals can save you a ton.

Luckily for you, we have a curated list of Samsung Black Friday deals that focus on their phones. And, as you can imagine with any quality curated list, the primary items on the list are composed of Galaxy 23 (including ‘Plus’ and ‘Ultra’ variations), Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones. Tap the button below to see the entire listing yourself, or keep reading to get a more focused view on a few favorites.

Our favorite Samsung phone Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — from $900, was from $1200

For consistent Digital Trends readers, you shouldn’t be surprised that we were going to go for deals on the Samsung S23 Ultra. Our S23 Ultra review declared it as the most complete Android phone and that still feels right. Things you might not necessarily think about, like IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen stylus functionality, and the ability to shoot 8K video come together — along with some other hardcore specs — to make a fun phone that should last you for years to come.

Don't Miss:

Normally, nuance and balance are required for this kind of decision making, but here we also suggest going with the high, 512GB version of the phone. This phone should last you for ages, so don’t skimp out and get lower storage, especially when there is a sale this good if you can afford the jump. Instead, let your mind spend some time working out which of the four color options you’d like to get. You can see all choices, color and storage, by tapping the button below:

More Samsung phone Black Friday deals we love

Still thinking about a phone? Check out these other recommended deals:

Samsung Galaxy A23, 64GB —

Samsung Galaxy S23, 256GB —

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, 256GB —

Samsung Galaxy S23+, 512GB —

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 256GB —

Of course, that’s not all that’s available. So, if the thing you’re most looking forward to out of all of the Black Friday deals we’ll see this year is a Samsung phone, be sure to tap the button to see our curated list yourself:

Editors' Recommendations