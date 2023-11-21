 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Best Samsung phone Black Friday deals you can shop right now

John Alexander
By
Group of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends / .

As we all know, Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your phone. Prices just drop around this time. And that’s especially true when you use premium phones like Samsung phones, where prices are typically high and deals can save you a ton.

Luckily for you, we have a curated list of Samsung Black Friday deals that focus on their phones. And, as you can imagine with any quality curated list, the primary items on the list are composed of Galaxy 23 (including ‘Plus’ and ‘Ultra’ variations), Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones. Tap the button below to see the entire listing yourself, or keep reading to get a more focused view on a few favorites.

Our favorite Samsung phone Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — from $900, was from $1200

Side button customization on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

For consistent Digital Trends readers, you shouldn’t be surprised that we were going to go for deals on the Samsung S23 Ultra. Our S23 Ultra review declared it as the most complete Android phone and that still feels right. Things you might not necessarily think about, like IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen stylus functionality, and the ability to shoot 8K video come together — along with some other hardcore specs — to make a fun phone that should last you for years to come.

Don't Miss:

Normally, nuance and balance are required for this kind of decision making, but here we also suggest going with the high, 512GB version of the phone. This phone should last you for ages, so don’t skimp out and get lower storage, especially when there is a sale this good if you can afford the jump. Instead, let your mind spend some time working out which of the four color options you’d like to get. You can see all choices, color and storage, by tapping the button below:

More Samsung phone Black Friday deals we love

Still thinking about a phone? Check out these other recommended deals:

  • Samsung Galaxy A23, 64GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23, 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+, 512GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 256GB —

Of course, that’s not all that’s available. So, if the thing you’re most looking forward to out of all of the Black Friday deals we’ll see this year is a Samsung phone, be sure to tap the button to see our curated list yourself:

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Black Friday deals arrive for Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 9
The Palette watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

If you've been looking forward to this year's Black Friday Apple Watch deals for discounts on the brand's wearable devices, the good news is that they're finally here. Amazon has slashed its prices for the 40mm, GPS version of the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 to $189 from $249 for savings of $60, and the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 from $399, for savings of $70. We're not sure how long stocks will last for either model though, so if you're interested in one of both of them, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $189, was from $249

If you want to stick with Apple Black Friday smartwatch deals but you need to keep the budget tight, you should consider the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are more technically advanced models of the Apple Watch (such as the one below), the Apple Watch SE 2 may be enough for you if you're willing to skip the always-on screen, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable device features a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, safety features such as fall detection and crash detection, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also smooth and fast with the S8 processor, which also powers the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more
This Samsung tablet can be yours for $75 for Black Friday
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on

You can get premium devices for cheap during Black Friday tablet deals, but you can also get budget options for even cheaper prices, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Wi-Fi, 32GB version of the tablet is down to $100 from $160 from Samsung, but you can get it for as low as $75 for total savings of $85 if you trade in an eligible device. There's no telling how soon Black Friday deals as affordable as this one will expire though, so if you want to make sure that you get the discount, you should buy the tablet right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor and 3GB of RAM, which won't match up to the specifications of the premium devices in our list of the best tablets. It's not meant to though, as it's designed as an affordable tablet to handle basic tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, and playing casual mobile games. It's also a decent device for watching streaming shows, as it features an 8.7-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution that's large and sharp enough for this purpose.

Read more
Google Pixel Fold just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
The Google Pixel Fold with the screen open.

The Google Pixel Fold, which was just released in June, already have a discount in this year's Black Friday phone deals. Best Buy has slashed the price of the unlocked, 256GB version of the foldable smartphone to $1,399, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,799. That's a tremendous bargain for a flagship device -- and a lot of shoppers are probably thinking the same way. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you should be proceeding with your purchase right now as stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Fold
Amid the growing popularity of foldable smartphones, we tagged the Google Pixel Fold in our roundup of the best folding phones because it's a powerful device that offers a clean stock Android 13 experience. It features solid build quality, a 7.6-inch inner OLED display, and a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that's wider than the cover screens of some of its peers, with both displays having a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, it has an impressive lineup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, a 9.5MP selfie camera on the cover display, and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display.

Read more