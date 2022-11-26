Despite the end of the shopping holiday, the Google Pixel Watch is still on sale in the Best Buy Black Friday deals at $50 off, so you’ll only have to pay $300 for the wearable device instead of $350. We didn’t expect it to appear in this year’s Google Black Friday deals, as the smartwatch was just released last month, but here’s your chance to already get it for cheaper than its sticker price. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, because the deal may disappear at any moment, and we’re not sure if it will be available in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch, which was announced and launched alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in October, comes with Wear OS 3.5 without any additional user interface over it, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The operating system will let you access information such as heart rate, daily steps, and other health metrics by swiping through the different Tiles, and it offers everything that you’d expect from a smartwatch, including maps, mobile payments, and alarms. The wearable device features a sharp and colorful 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, and a battery that promises to last up to 24 hours with fast-charging technology that replenishes 50% after 30 minutes and 100% after 80 minutes.

There have been comparisons between the Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 because of their similar prices, and the advantages of Google’s smartwatch include a minimal and clean design, a longer battery life, and a free Fitbit Premium subscription for six months. It’s also a better choice if you’re using an Android smartphone to stay within the ecosystem — even more so if you’ve got the Pixel 7.

If you’re thinking about buying from the remaining Black Friday smartwatch deals, it would be a good idea to go for the recently released Google Pixel Watch. You can save $50 when purchasing the wearable device, as it’s down to $300 from $350 at Best Buy. Like most of the Black Friday deals that are still available, it’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to avail of the offer, so if you’re already looking forward to seeing the Google Pixel Watch on your wrist, you shouldn’t hesitate.

Editors' Recommendations