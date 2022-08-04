 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

Nina Derwin
Why go to the movie theater when you can build an awesome home theater system? Thanks to Best Buy, that’s more affordable today, because the retailer is currently offering a pretty sweet deal on a 75-inch 4K TV from Hisense. Originally priced at $1,400, you can scoop up this ULED TV for only $800, saving you $600 from its normal cost. This is definitely one of the most impressive 4K TV deals we’ve seen recently, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your Best Buy cart or keep reading to find out why this deal is not to be ignored.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV

75-inch TV deals this good are hard to come by, so naturally we had to share this one with you. To start, this Hisense smart TV is both 4K and ULED, meaning you’ll get boosted color, contrast, brightness, and motion, all of which combine to bring you a unique, high-quality picture that transports you to new worlds, depending on what program you’re watching. Hisense prides itself on brightness, and this TV offers up to 600 nits peak brightness where other TVs average closer to 250-350 nits. You won’t ever be able watch any other TV without wishing you were watching this one instead.

As for smart features, the Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with nothing more than the sound of your voice. You can change the channel, locate the latest movie, stream a video, or watch a show using hands-free voice control. Tuning in to watch what you love has never been easier. It’s also compatible with Bluetooth, so you can use your favorite speakers, headphones, and soundbars without having to deal with more messy cords.

At only $800, now is your chance to save $600 on this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV that usually retails for $1,400. Best Buy TV deals give us the option to turn our living rooms into screening rooms, and if you’re considering making the upgrades necessary to never leave your home to watch a movie again, be sure to check out some of our picks for best speakers to get your sound system on the same level as your new 4K Hisense TV.

