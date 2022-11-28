With Cyber Monday finally, upon us, there are a lot of great Cyber Monday deals on budget laptops to take advantage of. For example, if you’re looking for a work or school computer, this 15-inch laptop from HP is going for just $250, down from the usual $470 it’s going for. That’s $220 worth of savings, so if you’ve wanted to pick up a budget laptop, now is the time before the deals run out!

Why you should buy this 15-inch HP laptop

Like some of the best budget laptops on the market, this 15-inch HP laptop focuses on the essentials while trying to keep the cost down. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U, a budget CPU that’s more than enough to get your productivity work done, and you might even get away with some very casual gaming. More surprisingly, it has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which we don’t usually see on budget laptops, but which is excellent since you have a bit more wiggle room with opening apps and tabs, so that’s impressive on its own. The storage isn’t huge at 128GB, but you could always grab one of these cheap external hard drive deals to supplement that. As for the screen, it’s 15.6 inches and runs at a 1366 x 768 resolution, which isn’t bad at all.

Of course, if you’re willing to spend a little more, you can customize it. For example, it’s absolutely worth upgrading to the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U CPU for $60 since it’s a desktop-grade CPU and will give you exponentially more processing power. It’s also worth upgrading to an FHD IPS screen for an extra $30, especially if you plan to use this laptop as your daily driver to watch stuff on. It’s also likely a good idea to grab the 256GB SSD upgrade for $20 rather than buying a whole new hard drive, especially if you consider that windows already takes around 30GB of any SSD you get, so 128GB will end up being less than 100 GB.

Either way, whichever combination you choose, this is a great deal from HP, with the base specs costing you $250 rather than the usual $470. That said, it’s worth looking at some of the other Cyber Monday laptop deals for alternatives.

