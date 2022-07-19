Hurry — This 32-inch 4K monitor is under $450 today

If you’re on the lookout for a 4K monitor to make the new centerpiece of your professional or gaming world, you can get an HP 4K HDR monitor for less than $450 right now at HP. The HP U32 4K HDR monitor is just $440 right now, a $60 savings from its regular price of $500. That’s an impressive discount on a high quality display that’s versatile enough to suit just about anyone’s needs. It pairs well with desktops and laptops, and HP is including free shipping with your purchase, making this one of the best monitor deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the 32-inch HP U32 4K monitor

The HP U32 4K HDR monitor is one of the rare monitors that are able to meet the performance specs needed by gamers, yet still meet the more practical needs of most computer users. Amongst the features that meet these more practical needs are things like EyeSafe technology, which protects your eyes over long periods of computer use, and an always-on blue light filter that protects your eyes from blue light emission without sacrificing image quality. It also is able to work with less clutter than many monitors, as it needs just a single USB-C cable to connect to your computer. This works well with a desktop computer, but it also is able to charge a laptop through this connection as well.

When it comes to the more intense aspects of this monitor, the best place to start would be its amazing 4K image quality. It presents your daily work beautifully, and when it comes to video games and taking in some digital content, the clarity and presentation are truly immersive. It has more than one billion colors and comes factory-calibrated with the best image quality in mind. It can reach 400 nits of brightness, which is nice if you work or play in a brighter room, and its ergonomic viewing features include a swivel adjust and pivot adjust, allowing you to turn the monitor vertically if that suits your workflow best. The HP 32-inch U32 4K monitor would pair well alongside any of the best 4K gaming monitors if more screen real estate is of interest to you.

For just $440 you can add the HP U32 4K monitor to your desktop or laptop workflow. This is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $500. HP is including free shipping with the purchase, so click over now to claim this deal while you can.

