 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This bundle deal saves you $420 on two 17-inch HP laptops

Andrew Morrisey
By
Two HP Envy laptops against a white background.

It isn’t often you can grab two laptops bundled together for a great low price, but today that’s exactly what HP is offering. You can get two HP Envy 17-inch laptops with some pretty impressive specs for a total price of $880. Purchasing two of these together would normally cost $1,300, which makes this deal worth a savings of $420. HP is including free shipping with a purchase as well. This is a great bundle for anyone with a household that needs computers, or anyone looking for primary and backup laptops.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17-inch laptop bundle

The HP brand has been around for a long time, and the name is almost synonymous with quality laptops. And like all of the best laptops, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop brings a speedy, responsive, and immersive computing experience to your digital life. As spec’d for this deal, it has all of the power most users could ever need, as it comes with an Intel 12-core i7 processor that’s clocked at up to 4.7GHz. It also has 16GB of system RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Also included is 512GB of solid state storage, a speedy option with plenty of space for all of your software and apps.

The HP Envy series of laptops is one of a few great laptop lineups HP has to offer, and if you’re uncertain if this HP Envy 17-inch laptop is best for your needs, you can explore a little more deeply with our HP Envy vs. Pavilion and HP Envy vs. HP Spectre comparisons. But in the HP Envy 17-inch laptop you’re getting one of the larger laptop options out there, as it boasts a 17-inch high definition display, which is great for doing creative work, binge watching on the weekends, or multitasking across apps while you work. Closing out the top features of the HP Envy 17-inch laptop are a fingerprint reader for security and a stellar webcam for remote workers or anyone wanting to keep up with friends and family.

Related

For only $880 you can take home two of these HP Envy 17-inch laptops. They would regularly cost $1,300, which makes this bundle worth a savings of $420, and HP is including free shipping with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Don’t miss the chance to get this 15-inch Lenovo laptop for $200
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

Students and casual web browsers rejoice! Budget laptops are getting cheaper and cheaper. You no longer have to spend your whole paycheck on a computer. As long as you're doing simple tasks like streaming movies, typing Word docs, and browsing the internet, $200 will get you a quality machine. Or $201, to be precise. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is normally $330, but right now it's own to $201. Read more about it below to make sure it fits your needs.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
One thing that the IdeaPad 1 has going for it is the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, a reasonably powerful mobile processor roughly equivalent to a 6th or 7th-generation Intel i5 CPU, so it's quite powerful. If you aren't familiar with either company's CPUs, suffice it to say that the Athlon Silver is great and will easily handle all the productivity tasks you can throw at it and even handle a bit of streaming as well. Luckily you get an impressive 15.6-inch screen that can handle 220 nits of peak brightness, which isn't too bad for a budget laptop. That said, it only runs on HD resolution, so it's not the best if you plan to stream a lot of Netflix or Disney+ on your off time.

Read more
Razer Memorial Day sale brings huge savings on gaming laptops
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.

If you're looking for the best gaming laptop deals, it's worth checking out what Razer has to offer when you buy direct. It has a huge Memorial Day sale going on at the moment with up to 40% off some great gaming laptops, as well as big discounts on accessories too. With so many deals going on, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there at Razer. There are a lot of different laptops with varying specs and you're going to know what works for you and your budget best. However, we've also taken a little time to pick out some of our highlights, as well as looked at what accessories are on sale. Read on if you need a little guidance before you dip in for yourself.

What to shop for in the Razer Memorial Day sale
Razer is one of the best laptop brands for gamers so -- of course -- check out its gaming laptop offerings. Topping our list of the best gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 14 and you guessed it -- it's in the sale. There are a few different Razer Blade 14s in the sale but our favorite is the with a QHD display. It's currently 34% off so instead of costing $3,500, it's down to $2,300. It has an AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor along with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. We adore its 14-inch QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, too as the 2560 x 1440 resolution will look great on this sized screen.

Read more
Memorial Day sales knock $600 off this Asus gaming laptop
asus rog strix g15 deal best buy may 2023 advantage edition promotional render

Looking for gaming laptop deals? Best Buy has one of the best of the bunch with $600 off the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,700, it's down to $1,100 for a limited time only making this one of the more tempting laptop deals around. If you're looking for a stylish and powerful gaming laptop, you can't go wrong here. Either hit the buy button or keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Asus has made some of the best gaming laptops over the years. Known to be one of the best laptop brands, that's reflected in the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor which is supported by 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's a Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help ensure you can play the latest games without an issue. The screen is a delight too with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut for fantastic color and clarity.

Read more