You can never have enough monitors, at least that’s a good mantra to go by. Whether you’re looking for some excellent desktop monitor deals or some cheap gaming monitor deals, there are plenty of options. You can snag a monitor, in just about any size, to put beside your old one, or replace it.

Staples is also offering an awesome deal on the HP P27v G4 27-inch LED monitor, which is 15% off the full price. That brings the total to $160 plus free shipping and free delivery, or you can choose a one-hour pickup if there’s a store near you. That’s such a good deal for a large-format monitor that supports a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution.

With TFT active matrix display technology for clear and vibrant visuals, the HP P27v G4 monitor is an excellent, large-format, and all-purpose option. It supports a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, at a 16:9 aspect ratio for widescreen content. The 178-degree horizontal and vertical sightlines ensure you always have a good seat for the on-screen action. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz, with a response time of 4ms to 5.9ms. While the response isn’t exactly ideal for gaming or intense applications, it’s suitable for productivity-focused use and browsing. The contrast ratio is 1000:1.

The monitor meets Energy Star standards, so it won’t consume lots of energy when it’s on or on standby. Moreover, it features both VGA and HDMI ports so you can connect using various protocols. That’s perfect if you have an older graphics card that does not include an HDMI input. Of course, it always means you can hook up laptop and workstation computers for access to a larger display. There are no USB or DisplayPorts, however, so plan accordingly.

Staples is offering the HP P27v G4 27-inch LED monitor for 15% off of the normal price, $190. That means you’re saving $30 and getting the monitor for $160 plus free shipping and delivery, or pickup.

More desktop monitor deals available now

If the HP P27v G4 LED monitor doesn’t have the specs you want, then don’t fret. There are a ton of other desktop and gaming monitor deals available, which you can choose from. We gathered up all of the best ones for you below.

