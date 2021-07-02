  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you buy just one thing today, make it this 27-inch monitor

By
An HP P27v g4 LED 27-inch computer monitor.

You can never have enough monitors, at least that’s a good mantra to go by. Whether you’re looking for some excellent desktop monitor deals or some cheap gaming monitor deals, there are plenty of options. You can snag a monitor, in just about any size, to put beside your old one, or replace it.

Staples is also offering an awesome deal on the HP P27v G4 27-inch LED monitor, which is 15% off the full price. That brings the total to $160 plus free shipping and free delivery, or you can choose a one-hour pickup if there’s a store near you. That’s such a good deal for a large-format monitor that supports a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution.

With TFT active matrix display technology for clear and vibrant visuals, the HP P27v G4 monitor is an excellent, large-format, and all-purpose option. It supports a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, at a 16:9 aspect ratio for widescreen content. The 178-degree horizontal and vertical sightlines ensure you always have a good seat for the on-screen action. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz, with a response time of 4ms to 5.9ms. While the response isn’t exactly ideal for gaming or intense applications, it’s suitable for productivity-focused use and browsing. The contrast ratio is 1000:1.

The monitor meets Energy Star standards, so it won’t consume lots of energy when it’s on or on standby. Moreover, it features both VGA and HDMI ports so you can connect using various protocols. That’s perfect if you have an older graphics card that does not include an HDMI input. Of course, it always means you can hook up laptop and workstation computers for access to a larger display. There are no USB or DisplayPorts, however, so plan accordingly.

Staples is offering the HP P27v G4 27-inch LED monitor for 15% off of the normal price, $190. That means you’re saving $30 and getting the monitor for $160 plus free shipping and delivery, or pickup.

More desktop monitor deals available now

If the HP P27v G4 LED monitor doesn’t have the specs you want, then don’t fret. There are a ton of other desktop and gaming monitor deals available, which you can choose from. We gathered up all of the best ones for you below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$310 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$160 $190
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$150 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell
With on-page coupon

Lepow 14-Inch Portable 1080p IPS Monitor

$200 $220
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 14-inch USB-powered monitor from Lepow, which features a 1080p IPS panel and is the perfect companion for laptops and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best monitors for designers

Dell S2721QS

Razer updates Raptor 27 monitor with THX certification, hikes price by $100

razer raptor 27 thx certification price bump key visual single monitor

The best monitors of CES 2021: HDMI 2.1, OLED, and more

best monitors ces 2021 monitor lead image

Lenovo’s new all-in-one PC features a swiveling hinge for work-from-home comfort

lenovo yoga aio 7 new monitors ces 2021 l24i 30 monitor still life

Best cheap Keurig deals for July 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap Google Nest Camera deals for July 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

Best cheap standing desk deals for July 2021

Woman working at standing desk

Best cheap Google Home and Google Nest deals for July 2021

Google Nest Home devices

Best cheap Apple HomePod deals for July 2021

Apple Homepod

Best cheap robot vacuum deals for July 2021: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot

roborock s6 robot vacuums amazon deals pure vacuum living room family couch

Best cheap kids tablet deals for July 2021

Amazon - Kindle (10th Generation) Kids Edition

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for July 2021

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Best cheap bidet deals for Prime Day and July 2021