Discounts, sales, and promotions are flying all over the place right now, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what some of the best Cyber Monday deals have to offer! If you’re looking to level up your Gaming PC or upgrade your battle station, HP has a phenomenal deal just for you! The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2260xt PC is discounted for Cyber Monday, to a final price of $650 with free shipping. Of course, that depends on which model you choose, as you can fully customize HP’s gaming PCs by swapping out components, like if you want a better graphics card. This Windows 11, Intel Core i5, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super rig is ready to tackle modern games at medium-to-high settings. Keep reading to see that deal and more about the HP Pavilion Gaming PC’s specs!

Head on over to the latest Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals, and what will you find? Why, you’ll find this HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC right at the top of that list, because it’s one of the better deals we’ve found for Cyber Monday! Frankly, it’s one of the better deals we’ve seen all year. The next question you’ll have is what’s inside? Let’s dig in!

Besides its attractive black and neon green chassis, the Pavilion Gaming desktop is a Windows 11 PC — that’s the latest version of Windows, by the way — powered by an Intel Core i5 6-core processor, running at clock speeds from 2.6GHz up to 4.4GHz. That’s quite a bit of power, but it also pairs nicely with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super and its 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You can also upgrade that GPU for more money, choosing between a 1650 Super with more VRAM or one of several RTX 3060 cards. At this price, you also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, but you can expand that up to 32GB if you want more.

Additional hardware includes a 256GB solid-state drive, upgradeable up to a 1TB solid-state drive, Realtek 802.11 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 5.1 surround audio, and a built-in HP 3-in-1 card reader. In the base model for the deal price, there’s no secondary storage included, but you can add more, choosing between a 1TB to 2TB hard drive. The desktop comes with a wired keyboard and optical mouse as well. You’ll need to pick up a monitor separately, but fortunately there are plenty of Cyber Monday monitor deals happening right now too.

Normally, you’d have to dip into your savings and collect $800 if you wanted this HP Pavilion Desktop Gaming PC. However, HP is offering it for $650 with free shipping for Cyber Monday. If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can customize the rig by swapping out or adding various hardware. Either way, this deal is definitely not going to last long, so speed to HP if you want one!

