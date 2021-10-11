  1. Deals
HP is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

By
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop on the Windows 10 home screen.

There are currently several gaming laptop deals available, which feature some of the lowest pieces we’ve ever seen — including these HP laptop deals and these gaming monitor deals. It’s a great time of year to check out these laptop deals as well, and right now at HP you can score $180 off this 15-inch HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. It’s down to $620, a deep discount from its regular price of $800. Don’t let this one get away!

You’ll be totally absorbed by the fantastic screen of this laptop. The HP Pavilion gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and micro-edge bezel display, which can’t help but augment your games and performance. There’s also anti-glare tech, so you can save your eyes during long gaming sessions.

Under the hood, this gaming laptop carries the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor and new Windows 11 Home 64 operating system, so you know your laptop can handle all the multitasking you want, without facing any lags or freezes. There’s even Nvidia GeForce graphics, so every scene in your games will be clear, balanced, and blur-free. In terms of storage, you’ll get 256GB, which means that you can download all the newest games and never have to compromise for space (but if you do, there are extra slots for more memory and storage).

There are more gaming features too, like a backlit keyboard, for both convenience and a cool aesthetic — and it makes it easy to work or game in the dark. There’s an integrated TruVision HD front camera and dual-array microphones, allowing you to both communicate clearly and go even deeper into the competition. It even comes with dual speakers powered by B&O – for the very best sound. At only $620, this is an amazing gaming laptop.

