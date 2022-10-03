 Skip to main content
The HP Pavilion laptop is only $500 with this limited-time deal

For a laptop that’s affordable but still provides decent performance, you should definitely take a look at the HP Pavilion Laptop. It’s available under HP’s laptop deals for just $500, after a $390 discount to its original price of $890. This limited-time offer may disappear at any moment though, so there’s no time to waste — add the device to your cart and check out immediately to avail the bargain.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Laptop

Whether for school, work, or recreational purposes, the HP Pavilion Laptop won’t let you down. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide considers as the sweet spot for most users. These specifications won’t match up to the high-end models of the best laptops, but for everyday usage such as doing online research, making presentations, and checking social media, the HP Pavilion Laptop is more than enough. It’s also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for your apps and files, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you take it out of the box.

The HP Pavilion Laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen with minimal bezels and Audio by B&O, which makes it a prime entertainment device for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break. If you’ll be using the laptop while on the go, HP Fast Charge technology will ensure that it’s rarely out of commission, with about 50% of its battery replenished after just 45 minutes of charging. For joining online meetings and initiating video calls, the HP Pavilion Laptop comes with the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones that will allow you to be seen and heard clearly.

You’ll find no shortage of great offers from HP laptop deals, and here’s one of them — a $390 price cut for the HP Pavilion Laptop, making it more affordable at just $500 compared to its sticker price of $890. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left if you want to take advantage of this discount though, so you should hurry and purchase the HP Pavilion Laptop while the deal is still online.

