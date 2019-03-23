Digital Trends
Time to do taxes? Save up to 50 percent on H&R Block tax software this weekend

Lucas Coll
By
Tax season can be stressful, and with new laws coming into effect this year, it’s not a bad idea to get some professional help. H&R Block, one of the best online tax filing services, has you covered: For two days only, you can save 50 percent on its great range of tax software packages that make it easy to file your taxes online and save some cash. Read on to find out more.

The deadline for filing your tax return is Monday, April 15, which is now less than a month away. The recent tax reform bill makes changes to everything from income brackets to itemized and self-employment deductions, so even if you’re used to doing your taxes online, 2019 is not a good year to wait until the last minute to file.

You could always hire an accountant or tax consultant, but online services like H&R Block are considerably cheaper (not to mention more convenient). Whether you’re single and filing a simple return or you’re a business owner handling taxes for yourself and your employees, H&R Block has multiple tax prep software suites so you can find the right one for you. The four tiers are as follows:

  • Basic: This aptly named no-frills filing software is ideal for single individuals who just need to file a basic return. Normally $30, the flash sale brings the price of this service down to just $15.
  • Deluxe: H&R Block’s Deluxe suite is for homeowners and investors, covering things like capital gains and real estate taxes. A 50-percent discount means you can buy this tax software for $27.50, or an even cheaper $22.50 if you don’t need to file state income tax.
  • Premium: If you’re self-employed, earned other miscellaneous income (reported on a 1099-MISC form), and/or make rental income from property you own, this tier is for you. The $75 Premium package is discounted to $37.50.
  • Premium & Business: The final software package is for small business owners with employees and those with a large number of itemized deductions. The H&R Block flash sale lets you grab this tax software for just $45.

The H&R Block tax software flash sale starts on Saturday, March 23, and runs until the end of Sunday, March 24. With the April 15 filing deadline fast approaching, this weekend is the perfect time to jump on this deal and get your taxes done online through H&R Block, saving some money (and gaining some peace of mind) in the process.

