Take up to $60 off a new gaming headset with the HyperX Cyber Monday sale

Lucas Coll
By
HyperX gaming headset Black Friday deals

When it comes to gaming, its easy to get caught up in hardware specs like GPUs, processors, RAM, and so on, but it takes more than good graphics to get the most enjoyment out of your game library: You also need a good gaming headset. A high-quality headset fully immerses you in the game world, letting you hear every detail of your virtual environment. Built-in microphones are also all but a necessity for online gaming, whether you’re smoking opponents in Overwatch or making some mayhem in Fortnite.

HyperX makes some of the best gaming headsets around, including a few of our favorites, and Kingston has continued to release new models over the past couple years, including the budget-friendly Stinger and the high-end Cloud Mix. No matter what your budget or needs, however, pretty much the entire HyperX lineup is on sale right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, letting you take as much as $60 off one of these brand-name gaming headsets:

  • HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset: The midrange Cloud Alpha gaming headset is one of the most popular HyperX models, and it’s not super expensive, even at its usual price of $100. From November 22 through November 26, a 25-percent discount brings it down to just $75 on Amazon, Newegg, and Target.
  • HyperX Cloud Earbuds: The HyperX Cloud Earbuds make sure you don’t have to skimp on audio quality when you’re enjoying some handheld gaming on the go. Starting on November 25, these in-ear headphones will be marked down to $40 on Amazon and Target, saving you $10 (20 percent) through December 1.
  • HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset: For a wireless option, check out the HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset. Normally $160, the wireless Cloud Flight will be on sale for $100 ($60/38 percent off) on Amazon and Newegg. This is arguably the best HyperX deal on our list, but note that it will be available only on Cyber Monday, November 26.
  • HyperX Cloud II surround sound gaming headset: Easily the most popular HyperX headset, the HyperX Cloud II with virtual surround sound will be marked down 30 percent starting on November 22. This knocks the price down to $70 on Amazon, Newegg, and Target for both the red and gunmetal colors, saving you $30. The deal runs until November 24 on Amazon and Newegg and until November 26 on Target.
  • HyperX Cloud Mix hybrid gaming headset: The newest member of the HyperX family, the Cloud Mix, features both wired and wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a detachable mic, letting you use these cans however (and wherever) you like. The Cloud Mix will be on sale for a tidy $50 (25 percent) discount from November 26 to December 1, meaning you can grab a pair for a new low of $150 exclusively on Best Buy.
  • HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset: A tough and lightweight aluminum frame and beefy 53mm drivers make the HyperX Cloud Core one of the best headsets you can buy for well under $100, and through December 1, you can grab it for just $50 ($20 or 29 percent off) on Amazon and Target. The deal goes live on November 25 on Target and November 26 on Amazon.
  • HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset: One of the HyperX flagships, the excellent and stylish Cloud Revolver gaming headset will be marked down from $120 to $70 ($50/42 percent off) on Amazon. This deal will be available from November 25 through December 1.
  • HyperX Cloud Revolver S surround sound gaming headset: The HyperX Cloud Revolver S is the virtual surround sound variant of the standard Revolver and remains one of our favorite headsets. From November 26 through December 1, you can take $50 off (33 percent), bringing this great headset down to $100 on Amazon, Newegg, and Target.
  • HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset: Released in 2016 as a budget-friendly alternative to Kingston’s flagship models, the HyperX Cloud Stinger offers a lot of value. Starting on November 22, the Cloud Stinger will be on sale for $40 (a $10/20 percent off) on Amazon, Newegg, and Target. This deal runs until November 24 on Target and until November 26 on Amazon and Newegg.
  • HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset: Kingston’s cheapest HyperX gaming headset is even cheaper for Black Friday: Usually $40 (still very affordable, the multi-platform HyperX Cloud Stinger Core will be on sale on Amazon for $25 ($15/38 percent off) from November 22 through November 25.

Looking for more great stuff? Find gaming deals, Black Friday discounts, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

