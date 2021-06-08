For those waiting for some steep smart home and modern appliance sales, Prime Day is right around the corner. Luckily, you don’t have to wait because leading up to it, Amazon and competing retailers are offering some early discounts, including some pretty great air fryer deals. Air fryers are versatile, and they can be used to cook just about anything from meat to veggies and beyond. Plus, they’re easy to clean up and since you don’t use any oil, there’s no sticky mess, but you still get deliciously crispy food!

As an Early Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering the Innsky 11-in-1 Air Fryer with a 5.8-quart capacity. It can bake, fry, broil, dehydrate, grill, toast, and so much more. It also comes with a non-stick detachable basket you can use to cook smaller items like fries, chicken nuggets, and veggies.

While you’re waiting around for the best Prime Day 2021 air fryer deals to drop, why not consider Innsky’s super-sized 58-quart beauty? It can handle 11 types of cooking, with seven pre-configured presets for chicken, shrimp, french fries, and more. It can cook at temperatures from 180-degrees Fahrenheit up to 400-degrees Fahrenheit and has a built-in timer with a maximum setting of 60 minutes.

The LCD and touch panel on the front makes it easy to select your cooking mode, change settings, and start the process. A non-stick detachable basket rests inside to hold smaller items and make cleanup much simpler. The exterior is lined in a shiny, and gorgeous stainless steel that matches most modern appliances.

You can start cooking instantly with no preheating, or you can preheat the device, which is best for cooking meats or larger batches of food. Alarm and keep warm functions round out the feature set, plus there’s a smart delay option to start cooking up to 99 minutes from the time of preparation. That’s excellent if you have to run an errand or leave the house, or you want to relax while dinner cooks.

Currently, Amazon is prepared to offer $64 off the full price of $160, which brings it to $96. With an on-page coupon, for an additional $25 off, that price drops even lower to $71. That’s nearly $90 off and a crazy deal for this super-large and versatile cooker.

